Home / Finance / News / Biggest fund manager in India expects rupee to end its five-year slide

Biggest fund manager in India expects rupee to end its five-year slide

The currency will probably strengthen to 80 per dollar by the end of the year, according to Namrata Mittal, chief economist at SBI Mutual Fund

Bloomberg
Biggest fund manager in India expects rupee to end its five-year slide

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 9:44 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Ronojoy Mazumdar
 
India’s largest asset manager is forecasting a stronger performance for the rupee in the second half of the year, helped by easing oil prices and cooling intervention by the central bank.
 
The currency will probably strengthen to 80 per dollar by the end of the year, according to Namrata Mittal, chief economist at SBI Mutual Fund, its first annual appreciation since 2017. The rupee is up 0.8% this year, and is one of only two Asian currencies that has gained against the greenback. It closed 0.3% stronger on Wednesday at 82.1062.

A slump in crude oil prices is bolstering India’s current account, which typically relies on inflows to its equity market to help tide over perennial deficits. Surging services exports have also played an increasingly important role in recent months. 
“The balance of payments, which was in a sharp deficit a few quarters ago, could be neutral thanks to a fall in commodity prices and services exports holding up well,” Mittal said. 

While the Reserve Bank of India has previously been active in its accumulation of dollars to prevent a sharp appreciation in the rupee, Mittal argues a gradual strengthening would be acceptable for the central bank. 
“RBI is not in favor of sharp movements,” she said. “If there is sharp appreciation pressure they will intervene.” 

Other analysts have voiced similar sentiment. Citigroup forecasts the rupee to bounce back from all-time lows as the RBI slows its dollar purchases, while Bloomberg Intelligence predicts the currency to strengthen to just below 80 per dollar by March 2024.

Also Read

Pine Labs partners ICICI Bank to enable Digital Rupee on PoS terminals

What's capping rally in SBI shares despite record net profit in Q4FY23?

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

The reason you must hold on to equity funds despite turbulence in 2023

Targeting 1 million CBDC users by end of this month: RBI deputy guv

Banks seek RBI's clarification on fresh funding to wilful defaulters

US PE firm Bain Capital plans to sell $267 mn stake in Axis Bank: Report

Developed world slowdown to apply brakes on India's remittance inflows

Corporate dollar inflows boost rupee to a one-month high; gains 27 paisa

With fewer than 15 days to deadline, check how to apply for higher pension

Topics :fund managerIndiaSBI Mutual FundRupeeIndian rupeeCurrency

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story