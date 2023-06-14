US PE firm Bain Capital plans to sell $267 mn stake in Axis Bank: Report

Bank of Baroda cancels NSE stake sale plan
State-owned Bank of Baroda (BOB) has withdrawn the request for proposal (RFP) it had floated for divesting its holdings in the National Stock Exchange (NSE). “The RFP, through which the bids were being invited for sale of part of equity shareholding held by BoB is NSE is hereby withdrawn,” said the lender through an advertisement without citing any reason. As per reports, BoB was looking to sell 0.42 per cent stake at a floor price of ~3,150 per share. The share sale would have fetched the bank at least ~662 crore.
BS Reporter