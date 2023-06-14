With fewer than 15 days to deadline, check how to apply for higher pension



Those willing to apply for a higher pension under EPS can do so until June 26, 2023. This is after the deadline for the same was extended for a second time. The last date to apply for a higher Employee Pension Scheme (EPS) pension is approaching fast and according to the Supreme Court judgement, EPF members who joined the scheme on September 1, 2014 or after, and continue to be members are eligible for the scheme. However, there are some other conditions that members need to fulfil.



Eligible employees should produce the following documents to apply to the scheme: People not sure about the status of their membership can follow the simple steps given here to know about their eligibility and how to apply for the higher pension scheme.

b) Pension Payment Order (PPO) in case of retired employees a) Universal Account Number (UAN) for existing employees

d) Member's Aadhaar number, name, and date of birth should be available in the EPFO's records c) Mobile number linked with the Aadhaar number

How to avail of higher pension scheme?

Step 1: Go to Member e-Sewa portal - https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/. There, you will find an option for "Pension on higher salary: Exercise of joint option on or before May 3, 2023". Click on this option.

Step 3: Enter the required details i.e., UAN, Name, Date of birth, Aadhaar number, Aadhaar linked mobile number, and captcha. Click on "Get OTP". A one-time password will be sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number. Step 2: A new homepage will open. Select "Application form for joint options - Joint options under erstwhile para 11 (3) and para 11 (4) of EPS 1995 for employees who were in service prior to 1st September 2014 and continued to the in service on or after 01.09.2014 but could not exercise joint option under the erstwhile provision to para 11 (3) of EPS 1995 to be exercised on or before last date."

Step 5: Ensure that all the details mentioned in the form are correct. Click on "Submit" for the final submission of the application. Step 4: Once the OTP is entered, you will be required to validate your details.



How to check the EPS membership status to receive higher pension? After successfully submitting the application form, you will receive an acknowledgment. Save it for future reference.

Step 2: Login by entering the Universal Account Number (UAN), password, and captcha Step 1: Go to member e-Sewa portal https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/



The 'Service history' option presents a list of organisations for which the user has worked in the past. Carefully check the DOJ or the date of joining the organisation. Step 3: After logging in, click on the "View" option and select "Service history"

If the site shows the DOJ before September 1, 2014, the individual is eligible to apply for a higher pension. However, if the individual changed his/her job after this date, they will still be able to opt for a higher pension but only if their pension account is still active with the EPFO.