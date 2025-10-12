Jal Shakti, Skills ministries lag as railways lead pack in total spending

Total expenditure incurred by ministries till August stood at around 37 per cent of the Budget Estimates (BE) for FY26, with the finance ministry having begun the pre-budget exercise of inter-ministerial consultations on October 9.

While the initial discussions are focused on arriving at the Revised Estimates (RE) for FY26, ministries will also submit their Budget Estimates for the next financial year. The government is confident of keeping the 4.4 per cent fiscal deficit target for the current fiscal, even amid a slowdown in revenue collections so far.

“Typically, in these meetings the government gets greater clarity about the pace of expenditure in the first half of the fiscal, and detailed stocktaking takes place, including any reprioritisation that may be required,” a senior government official said.

Top spending ministries surpass halfway mark Among the top spenders, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, with an allocation of ₹2.16 trillion, and the Ministry of Railways, with ₹2.55 trillion, had spent more than half their BE till August, according to Comptroller and Auditor General data. The two ministries had spent 55 and 52 per cent of their BE, respectively, for the April–August period. “This exercise happens early in the year now to have more evenly paved expenditure. Serious explaining has to be done by ministries for any major diversion from what was set out in the Budget,” the senior official added.

Petroleum, Jal Shakti, skill ministries among lowest spenders The Ministry of Petroleum and the Jal Shakti Ministry recorded the lowest expenditure, with just 3 and 4 per cent of their respective BE spent between April and August. The Ministry of Skill Development also reported low utilisation, with only 8 per cent of the budget spent during the same period. The finance ministry has asked all ministries to furnish brief notes explaining major variations between BE 2025‐26 and RE 2025‐26, and between RE 2025‐26 and BE 2026‐27, in all cases where variations under items listed in the Statement of Budget Estimates (SBE) exceed 10 per cent.

“The explanation should be meaningful and specific. Vague statements such as ‘due to less requirement of the project’ or ‘more requirement of the project’ may be avoided,” the circular said. Capital expenditure frontloaded by infrastructure ministries After capital expenditure was disrupted in the last fiscal due to elections and the model code of conduct, the government has frontloaded capex this year. Capital expenditure for the first five months of the current fiscal stood at 38.5 per cent of BE, compared to 27 per cent last year. The ministries of railways and road transport and highways, which received the highest capital allocations, drove this trend. Each had spent 44 and 43 per cent, respectively, of their capital expenditure for FY26 during the April–August period.

DEA, science and tech fail to utilise large capex allocations Among the laggards, the Ministry of Science and Technology had utilised zero per cent of its nearly ₹20,000 crore capex allocation. The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), which had allocated ₹46,613 crore for capital expenditure, used only 2 per cent during the same period. Top spending ministries as % of BE in FY26 (with minimum allocation of Rs 6k crore) An earlier report by a parliamentary panel had urged the DEA to revisit the practice of allocating funds to schemes not directly related to the department, especially for new schemes that are not yet finalised. The panel said it was imperative for the DEA to uphold financial discipline and fiscal prudence while making budgetary allocations.

Total allocation (Rs crore) % spent till August 2026 % of BE in FY25 till August MINISTRY OF CONSUMER AFFAIRS, FOOD AND PUBLIC DISTRIBUTION 215767.09 55% 53% MINISTRY OF RAILWAYS 255445.18 52% 45% MINISTRY OF CHEMICALS AND FERTILISERS 161965.21 49% 36% MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS 233210.68 47% 44% DEPARTMENT OF ATOMIC ENERGY 24049.1 43% 39% MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS 108105.1 43% 23% MINISTRY OF ROAD TRANSPORT AND HIGHWAYS 287333.16 43% 39% MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND FAMILY WELFARE 99858.56 41% 42% Least spending ministries as % of BE in FY26 (with minimum allocation of Rs 3k crore)