Home / Finance / News / RBI consolidates regulatory norms into 238 master circulars, repeals 9,000

RBI consolidates regulatory norms into 238 master circulars, repeals 9,000

The central bank streamlines regulatory framework across 11 entity types and 30 thematic areas to simplify compliance and improve clarity for the financial sector

rbi, reserve bank of india
The RBI’s ongoing simplification drive is aimed at enhancing transparency, eliminating redundant provisions, and strengthening regulatory efficiency across India’s financial system. | Image: Bloomberg
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 7:36 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced the consolidation of its existing regulatory instructions issued up to October 9, 2025, into 238 master circulars across 11 categories of regulated entities and covering 30 thematic areas.
 
The move is part of the central bank’s comprehensive exercise to consolidate regulatory instructions currently administered by the Department of Regulation, undertaken on an ‘as is’ basis.
 
Consequently, approximately 9,000 circulars administered by the department will be repealed, the RBI said.
 
Simplified access, reduced compliance costs
 
“This exercise is expected to significantly improve the accessibility of regulatory instructions for regulated entities, thereby reducing their compliance cost. Also, consolidation of regulatory instructions separately for each type of regulated entity will improve clarity on applicability,” the RBI said in a statement. 
 
The central bank noted that the revised structure of Master Circulars will make it easier for banks, NBFCs, and other financial institutions to navigate applicable regulations without ambiguity or overlap.
 
Continuation of earlier review exercise
 
According to the RBI, this consolidation initiative builds on the work undertaken by the Regulations Review Authority (RRA), which was constituted to review regulations, circulars, and reporting systems based on feedback from the public, banks, and financial institutions.
 
The RRA had earlier recommended the withdrawal of 714 circulars and the discontinuation, merger, or conversion to online submission of 65 returns, laying the groundwork for the latest exercise.
 
The RBI’s ongoing simplification drive is aimed at enhancing transparency, eliminating redundant provisions, and strengthening regulatory efficiency across India’s financial system.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Govt opens up State Bank of India managing director position to pvt sector

Premium

Refund of ITC on capital goods facing inverted duty likely soon

Premium

Finance ministry raises questions over PLI plan for rare-earth output

Premium

Recent RBI policies to help banks stay at equilibrium: K V Kamath

India, UK can set benchmarks for inclusion, trust: RBI Governor Malhotra

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaFinance NewsRBI Policy

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story