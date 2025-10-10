RBI consolidates regulatory norms into 238 master circulars, repeals 9,000

The Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) on Friday announced the consolidation of its existing regulatory instructions issued up to October 9, 2025, into 238 master circulars across 11 categories of regulated entities and covering 30 thematic areas.

The move is part of the central bank’s comprehensive exercise to consolidate regulatory instructions currently administered by the Department of Regulation, undertaken on an ‘as is’ basis.

Consequently, approximately 9,000 circulars administered by the department will be repealed, the RBI said.

Simplified access, reduced compliance costs

"This exercise is expected to significantly improve the accessibility of regulatory instructions for regulated entities, thereby reducing their compliance cost. Also, consolidation of regulatory instructions separately for each type of regulated entity will improve clarity on applicability," the RBI said in a statement.

The central bank noted that the revised structure of Master Circulars will make it easier for banks, NBFCs, and other financial institutions to navigate applicable regulations without ambiguity or overlap. Continuation of earlier review exercise According to the RBI, this consolidation initiative builds on the work undertaken by the Regulations Review Authority (RRA), which was constituted to review regulations, circulars, and reporting systems based on feedback from the public, banks, and financial institutions. The RRA had earlier recommended the withdrawal of 714 circulars and the discontinuation, merger, or conversion to online submission of 65 returns, laying the groundwork for the latest exercise.