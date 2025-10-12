Home / Finance / News / CBDC adoption may take 2-3 years as banks struggle with tech, incentives

CBDC adoption may take 2-3 years as banks struggle with tech, incentives

Banks are slow to adopt the digital rupee as settlement via CBDC remains sluggish, offers limited benefits, and lacks the tech backbone needed for large-scale trading

CBDC, Central bank digital currency
Money market participants noted that most private sector banks are unwilling to trade in government securities and the call money market via CBDC | File image of Central Bank Digital Currency
Anupreksha JainAnjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 1:48 PM IST
With commercial banks still in the process of developing systems to trade through central bank digital currency (CBDC), it may take two to three years for large-scale adoption of the digital rupee, according to a senior official from the Clearing Corporation of India Ltd (CCIL).
 
In addition to technology constraints, trading via CBDC offers limited benefits, the official said.
 
CCIL facilitates the settlement of secondary market transactions in government securities and call money market deals using the digital rupee. This includes outright purchases and repurchase agreements (repos). While trading in CBDC, settlement occurs on a trade-by-trade basis, as opposed to net settlement at the end of the day under the current system.
 
“There are no additional benefits for banks and market participants to use CBDC,” the official said. “CBDC takes a lot more time to settle a trade as settlement happens transaction per transaction against the current practice of net settlement of trades at the end of the day. Moreover, banks have yet to develop the system to operate via CBDC.”
 

RBI sees no urgency in nationwide CBDC rollout

 
In a recent speech, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar said the central bank is in no hurry to launch CBDC nationwide, as its most effective use case — cross-border payments — requires other countries to adopt their own digital currencies.
 
Still, the domestic CBDC pilot is progressing steadily, with the user base in India now expanding to around 7 million, he said.
 

Private banks reluctant, settlement seen as cumbersome

 
Money market participants noted that most private sector banks are unwilling to trade in government securities and the call money market via CBDC, citing a lack of incentives and the slower transaction process.
 
A dealer with a public sector bank said, “Except 2–3 private banks, hardly any other private bank trades via CBDC. Though public sector banks do trade in CBDC due to moral suasion. This has contained the volumes in CBDC trades.”
 

Primary dealers cite operational constraints

 
To expand the scope of wholesale CBDC, the RBI recently included four standalone primary dealers in the pilot. However, participation remains low due to operational hurdles.
 
A dealer with a primary dealership said, “Primary dealers use a leveraged balance sheet, which means most of their assets are funded through repo borrowing. As a result, they do not have unpledged securities available and often face a shortage of funds in real time. These are the main operational challenges that limit their participation.”
 

CBDC defined and RBI pilot status update

 
CBDC is a legal tender issued by a central bank in digital form. It is similar to sovereign paper currency but exists in digital format, is exchangeable at par with existing currency, and is accepted as a medium of payment, legal tender, and a safe store of value. CBDCs appear as liabilities on a central bank’s balance sheet.
 
The RBI launched pilot projects for both retail and wholesale CBDCs in late 2022. According to the RBI’s annual report, as of end-March 2025, the retail CBDC pilot had expanded to 17 banks and 6 million users since its inception in December 2022.

Topics :Reserve Bank of Indiadigital currencyBanks

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

