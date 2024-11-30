Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / CBDT extends income tax return filing deadline for FY24 to Dec 15

CBDT extends income tax return filing deadline for FY24 to Dec 15

The due date for furnishing the return of income under section 139(1) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 in the case of an assessee who is required to furnish a report referred to in section 92E, is Nov 30

income tax
The Central Board of Direct Taxes has now extended the deadline to December 15, 2024 for the assessment year 2024-25. | Representative Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 8:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tax authorities have extended the income tax return filing deadline by another 15 days to December 15 for the financial year 2023-24.

The due date for furnishing the return of income under section 139(1) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 in the case of an assessee who is required to furnish a report referred to in section 92E, is November 30.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes has now extended the deadline to December 15, 2024 for the assessment year 2024-25, an official order said.

The income tax return filing deadline has been extended for taxpayers who have international transactions and are required to furnish reports under Section 92E.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

CBDT launches campaign to inform taxpayers on undeclared foreign assets

ITR filing deadline for audit cases is Nov 15: file now to avoid penalties

Five-fold jump in ITR filers with income above Rs 50 lakh in last 10 yrs

Tax notices issued to wealthy Indians over undeclared Dubai properties

Now parents can claim TCS credits for children's foreign education

Topics :Income Tax filingincome tax returnCBDTIncome Tax Act

First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 8:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story