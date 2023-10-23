Centre aiming to review list of public banks up for privatisation: Report

Amid improving stability and a significant drop in the non-performing assets (NPAs), the Centre is planning to review the list of public sector banks (PSBs) up for privatisation, Mint reported on Monday citing people aware of the matter. A new panel with representatives from the finance ministry, NITI Aayog and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to make a new list of banks for privatisation, it added.

The panel may also decide the quantum of shareholding that the government would dilute in banks while deciding weightage to be given to banks with improved financial parameters and lowered bad loans," one person aware of the matter was quoted in the report as saying.

In the quarter that ended on June 30, these banks reported a net profit of Rs 34,418 crore, more than double of Rs 15,307 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. Moreover, the gross NPAs have improved from 14.6 per cent in March 2018 to 5.53 per cent in December 2022.

Earlier, the Centre was looking to privatise small banks, including those that had just come out of RBI's prompt corrective action (PCA) plans. Under PCA, the central bank imposes curbs on lending, dividend payments and compensation.

According to Mint, this would have put the Central Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and UCO Bank on the list of privatisation. However, now, these banks have reported improved asset quality and higher profits.

The report added that privatisation may only be continued in 2024-25, after the national elections scheduled for next year. The names are first shortlisted, and later it is approved by the cabinet.

From April 1. 2020, a total of 10 PSBs were merged. Now, India has 12 public sector banks, down from 27 in 2017.