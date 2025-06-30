Corporate bond issuances hit record in FY25, but trade activity muted

India’s corporate bond market recorded its highest-ever fresh issuance in the previous financial year, even as trading activity in the secondary market remained subdued, the Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) said in its Financial Stability Report on Monday.

The net outstanding corporate bond stock rose to ₹53.6 trillion as of end-March, buoyed by a record ₹9.9 trillion in fresh issuances during the year.

Despite the buoyant primary activity, the secondary market remained lacklustre, the report said. The average monthly turnover stood at just 3.8 per cent of the outstanding value.

Market participants continued to prefer listed private placements, which dominated the mode of issuance, while public issuances remained a small fraction of total activity. AAA-rated entities led the fundraising, with lower-rated issuers (below AA) accounting for 16 per cent of total issuances. The report further said that corporate bond spreads widened modestly — by around 20–30 basis points across rating categories — despite a softening in yields. This was attributed to tight liquidity conditions, global trade uncertainties, and weaker growth prospects. "Median spreads across rating categories were higher by 20–30 bps, even though yields softened. From a financial stability perspective, a deep and liquid corporate debt market is important as it provides an alternative to bank finance, widens the investor base and improves overall resilience of the financial system," the report said.