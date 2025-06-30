Finance Ministry urges PSBs to expand branches amid private sector growth

During FY 2024–25 (till 31 December 2024), PSBs opened 1,391 new branches—271 in metropolitan areas, 311 in urban, 539 in semi-urban, and 270 in rural regions. In comparison, private sector banks led the expansion with 1,552 new branches: 545 in metropolitan, 466 in urban, 318 in semi-urban, and 223 in rural locations.

Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) added a modest 61 branches, while Small Finance Banks (SFBs) aggressively expanded with 1,272 new branches—197 in metropolitan, 260 in urban, 626 in semi-urban, and 189 in rural areas. Digital progress noted, but physical expansion emphasised The finance ministry has acknowledged the progress made by PSBs in enhancing digital capabilities. However, officials have made it clear that this must not come at the cost of physical presence. "A strong physical presence helps build personal connections with customers, enhances service delivery, and plays a crucial role in mobilising deposits," the official said.

Earlier this month, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India's financial future would be "phygital"—a blend of physical and digital services. "It is important to leverage the reach of technology as well as maintain physical presence to serve customers better and build trust over time," Sitharaman said at the Digital Payments Awards 2025 in New Delhi. Private banks dominate branch expansion in FY25 Major private banks continued their aggressive branch rollout in FY 2024–25. HDFC Bank led with 421 new branches—137 in metropolitan areas, 168 in urban, 98 in semi-urban, and 18 in rural.

ICICI Bank followed with 249 branches (83 metropolitan, 91 urban, 36 semi-urban, and 39 rural). Axis Bank added 337 branches, including a notable 107 in rural areas. Kotak Mahindra Bank opened 72 branches, primarily in urban and semi-urban zones, while Mahindra Bank added 13. Other private banks contributed 460 branches. In total, private banks opened 1,552 new branches, with the largest share in metropolitan regions. Focus on financial inclusion in North Eastern region The finance ministry has also asked PSBs to expand banking infrastructure in the North Eastern region, where population density is lower but financial inclusion remains a priority.

"Two hundred and fifteen clusters with populations exceeding 3,000 and no bank branches have been identified," the official said. In Phase 1, branches will be opened in 51 clusters with populations above 8,000. These locations have already been allotted to banks. In Phase 2, the remaining 164 clusters will be covered. Strong performance by PSBs in business, profitability Between FY 2022–23 and FY 2024–25, total business of PSBs rose from Rs 203 lakh crore to Rs 251 lakh crore. During the same period, net non-performing assets (NPAs) declined from 1.24 per cent to 0.52 per cent.