Home / Finance / News / Credit card spending hits record high at Rs 1.4 trn in May: RBI data

Credit card spending hits record high at Rs 1.4 trn in May: RBI data

The total spending or outstanding dues on credit cards, which remained rang-bound throughout the year in the previous fiscal, have been rising by 5 per cent month on month this year

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Of the new additions, as much as 2 million were used in the first two months of the current fiscal alone

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2023 | 2:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Credit card spending has hit a record high of Rs 1.4 trillion in May, the latest data from Reserver Bank of India showed.

The total spending or outstanding dues on credit cards, which remained rang-bound throughout the year in the previous fiscal, have been rising by 5 per cent month on month this year.

Similarly, the number of cards in use has also jumped by more than 5 million since January and crossed 87.4 million in the reporting month, making this also an all-time high in May, according to the RBI data.

Of the new additions, as much as 2 million were used in the first two months of the current fiscal alone.

In January 2023 there were 82.4 million active cards in the country. The number has been growing steadily and reached 83.3 million in February, 85.3 million in March and 86.5 million in April, the data showed.

Credit card spends were in the range of Rs 1.1-1.2 trillion throughout FY23, but reached an all-time high of Rs 1.4 trillion in May this year, according to the RBI data, which also showed that the average spend on a card scaled a new peak of Rs 16,144.

Market leader HDFC Bank has the maximum number of cards in circulation at 18.12 million in May and the bank also leads the market in terms of outstanding dues with 28.5 per cent of the total industry-wide dues.

SBI Card is a close second with 17.13 million cards in circulation, followed by ICICI Bank at 14.67 million. Axis Bank is the fourth largest with 12.46 million and its recent takeover of the retail portfolio of Citi has helped it close the gap with ICICI Bank. Citi had 1,62,150 active card users when it sold to the portfolio along with retail banking to Axis in 2022.

Meanwhile, indicating the rising stress level among individuals, a Transunion Cibil report last week said delinquencies in the credit card portfolio of banks have been rising and have jumped by 66 basis points to 2.94 per cent in March 2023.

The report, which comes amid heightened concerns on the riskier unsecured loan portfolios from the regulator, also said that products like credit cards and personal loans grew the fastest.

On the asset quality front, credit card balances unpaid for over 90 days stood at 2.94 per cent, which is a 0.66 per cent jump over the year-ago period, while the same for personal loans improved by 0.04 per cent to 0.94 per cent, Cibil said.

From a loan growth perspective, outstanding balances on credit cards grew 34 per cent in the year to March 2023, and personal loans were up 29 per cent.

Also Read

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

Credit card dues up 30% in Apr; cross Rs 2 trillion mark for the first time

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

Not averse to using Indian rupee as common currency: Lanka President

G-20 finance chiefs to debate war, debt distress and inflation in India

State Bank of India raises its lending rate by 5 bps across all tenures

India's forex reserves rise $1.23 billion to $596.28 billion: RBI data

RBI to give banks guidance to resolve rupee trade issues, says official

Topics :Credit cardsRBI

First Published: Jul 16 2023 | 2:14 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story