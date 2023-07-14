Home / Finance / News / India's forex reserves rise $1.23 billion to $596.28 billion: RBI data

India's forex reserves rise $1.23 billion to $596.28 billion: RBI data

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves

Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 6:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's foreign exchange reserves jumped USD 1.229 billion to USD 596.28 billion in the week ended July 7, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall forex reserves increased USD 1.85 billion to USD 595.05 billion.

In October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of USD 645 billion. The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.

For the week ended July 7, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased USD 989 million to USD 528.968 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were up USD 228 million to USD 44.06 billion, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down USD 4 million to USD 18.235 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF was up USD 15 million to USD 5.017 billion in the reporting week, as per the RBI data.

Also Read

Freezing of Russian Cen bank assets a turning point for dollar's dominance

Euro slips on GDP data, yen slumps as BOJ maintains ultra-low rates

US dollar on back foot as euro nears nine-month peak, yen bounces

Yen tentative, dollar soft as traders weigh US Fed rate hike path

US dollar climbs in early trade as central banks see inflation risks unwind

RBI to give banks guidance to resolve rupee trade issues, says official

HDFC Bank allots over 311 cr shares to HDFC Ltd shareholders in share swap

Indians will be able to make payments in rupees via UPI in France: PM Modi

Credit grows by 16.22% YoY and bank deposits 12.96%, shows RBI data

State Bank of India raises Rs 3,101 crore through AT1 bond at 8.1%

Topics :RBIIndia forex reservesForex

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 6:42 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story