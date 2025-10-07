Home / Finance / News / Cross-border payments to be PayPal's focus from India perspective

Cross-border payments to be PayPal's focus from India perspective

India is becoming an innovator and a leader globally, PayPal CEO says

Subrata Panda Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 8:58 PM IST
While India remains a key market for US-based payments giant PayPal, the company has no plans to enter the domestic payments space. Instead, it will focus on cross-border transactions, aiming to connect India with the rest of the world.
 
Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2025, Alex Chriss, chief executive officer (CEO), PayPal, said: “India is not just a domestic market. Everywhere I travel around the world, there are remittances where India plays a critical role. There’s commerce where India plays a critical role.”
 
“And part of what we establish ourselves with at PayPal is the ability to do cross-border payments and the ability to connect the world together. So I would rather have us spend our time and energy creating those connections across the world and let incredible products that consumers domestically know and love win the market here, enabling us to connect them around the world,” Chriss added.
 
PayPal has tied up with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for the integration of UPI on the PayPal World platform for seamless cross-border payments. This is part of a series of global partnerships unveiled by the company that will connect many of the world’s largest payment systems and digital wallets on a single platform.
 
PayPal World will enable Indian consumers to shop and pay with millions of businesses, online and in-store. It will also allow international travellers in India to make payments seamlessly using their PayPal wallets, leveraging UPI for domestic convenience and global accessibility.
 
“India is becoming an innovator and a leader globally,” Chriss said, adding that it is important for PayPal to play a role in connecting India to the rest of the world.
 
“I just spent the last week and a half travelling through the Middle East, and in every location, every conversation I had, India came up as a location where there was movement of talent, movement of money, and commerce opportunities. Whenever I travel through Europe, India comes up — and the same with the United States,” he added.
 

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 8:28 PM IST

