NPCI launches new tech subsidiary to boost payments innovation in India

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has set up a new subsidiary, NPCI Tech Solutions Limited (NTSL), to drive experimentation and breakthrough innovations in the fintech sector, a senior official of the apex retail payments body said on Tuesday.

NTSL joins a list of three other subsidiaries under the NPCI umbrella.

Previously, NPCI had incorporated NPCI BHIM Services Limited (NBSL), NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), and NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited (NBBL).

“Our newest subsidiary, which we have launched just a few months before, NPCI Tech Solutions Limited, that is NTSL, is where experimentation and breakthrough innovations will happen,” said Ajay Kumar Choudhary, non-executive chairman and independent director, NPCI.

Previously, NPCI had launched a suite of digital payments products such as credit card on UPI, credit line on UPI, and UPI Lite for faster transactions, among others. “We are excited to visualise NTSL to emerge as a cradle for future tech innovation in the area—a space where bold ideas can be nurtured into reality for the digital economy,” he explained. Choudhary added that NPCI’s international payments arm, NIPL, was working to link UPI with payment systems in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, among others. NPCI operates India’s real-time payments system, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

“Our vision is to be a leader in empowering global citizens with accessible digital payment solutions and help them, especially the Global South, to design and launch their own sovereign, interoperable, and resilient real-time payment systems,” he said. Choudhary was speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2025 in Mumbai. He added that the focus was also on expanding the international acceptance of UPI and the homegrown card network RuPay, among others. “Another pillar of our strategy is interoperability—that is, expanding the international acceptance of UPI, RuPay, and other NPCI innovations offering different products. Equally important is our work for cross-border remittances. Our efforts are directed at building affordable, secure, and efficient corridors that reduce costs and increase convenience, aligning with the G20 objective of lowering remittance charges globally,” he explained.