UIDAI to authorise Aadhaar face authentication for financial transactions

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) may soon enable the Aadhaar-based face authentication system for high-value financial transactions, said a senior executive from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

“We have the world’s largest biometric database, and we strongly advocate the use of face authentication as a modality in multi-factor authentication,” said Abhishek Kumar Singh, deputy director general (authentication and verification division), UIDAI.

Singh, who was part of a panel discussion at the Global Fintech Fest 2025, added that the NPCI is on board with this approach. “Happy to inform you that NPCI is on board with this thought process and approach. NPCI should be making this announcement in a few days,” he added.

Singh also said that NPCI may begin using this modality first for high-value financial transactions. It is the easiest and quickest way to authenticate an individual. He added that with face authentication, the reach of the financial segment can increase manifold. “Right now, the authentication infrastructure and framework are tied to devices. You need specialised devices to authenticate yourself if you are doing biometric authentication. The total device ecosystem at present is around 4 million. The moment we talk of face authentication, your smartphone becomes your device, and then the device ecosystem suddenly jumps to over 640 million. India has over 64 crore smartphones,” he added.

Singh said that while UIDAI has given a nod for the use of the Aadhaar face authentication system, banks now need to join the ecosystem. In August 2025, Aadhaar face authentication crossed 200 crore transactions. The number of transactions doubled from 100 crore in just six months, according to a media statement by UIDAI. Recently, fintech player Razorpay announced the launch of biometric card authentication access control server in partnership with Yes Bank. This has been done for card payments. Traditionally, payment authentication was limited to two-factor authentication — a combination of PIN and SMS OTP. For the first time in India, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) latest guidelines, online card payments can now be authenticated using Face ID, said the company in a statement.