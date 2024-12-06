Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

De-dollarisation is not our objective, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

He also mentioned that the idea of a currency for BRICS countries was floated by one of the countries; however, no decision has been made on the matter

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor
Mumbai: Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das at the headquarters before a press conference, in Mumbai, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.(Photo: PTI)
Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 8:15 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday that de-dollarisation was not the objective of the central bank, and that it was only a part of “derisking” Indian trade, as dependence on a single currency could be “problematic”.
 
He was responding to a question on US President-elect Donald Trump’s threat that Brics countries would face 100 per cent tariffs if they chose to move away from the US dollar.
 
“With regard to de-dollarisation, etc, so far as India is concerned, there is no step which we have taken which specifically wants to de-dollarise,” Das said. “All we have done is that we have permitted the opening of Vostro accounts, and we have entered into agreements with a couple of countries to do local currency-denominated trade. That is basically to de-risk our trade. Dependence on one currency can be problematic at times because of appreciation or depreciation,” he added.
 
He also said a Brics currency was an idea floated by one of the countries, but no decision had been taken on the matter. “Unlike the Eurozone, which has a single currency and they have geographical contiguity, Brics countries are spread all over -- that also has to be kept in mind.”
 
Brics, a bloc of major developing economies, includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Last year, the grouping announced an expansion that resulted in the addition of four new members: Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. Recently, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called on the Brics nations to create an alternative currency to replace the dollar in global trade.
Topics :Shaktikanta DasRBIDollar dominance

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 7:14 PM IST

