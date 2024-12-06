RBI MPC LIVE: Das to announce decision on interest rate today amid speculations over his extension

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is set to announce the MPC's decision today at 10 am after the conclusion of the three-day monetary policy panel meeting, amid high inflation and weak GDP growth numbers. There is no clarity on whether Governor Shaktikanta Das, the chair of the panel, will continue in office after his term ends this month. He was appointed governor in December 2018 the day after Urjit Patel had resigned. He got an extension in 2021.

The RBI’s MPC is expected to discuss several crucial factors, including interest rates, inflation, economic growth projections, and the impact of global oil prices. A decision on the repo rate will be made after cautiously assessing these factors in the context of India’s economic health. Experts believe that the RBI is likely to maintain the current repo rate while possibly adjusting the cash reserve ratio (CRR) to address mixed economic trends.

The December meeting follows a period of challenging economic conditions, with India’s GDP growth for the July-September quarter recording a seven-quarter low of just 5.4 per cent. Additionally, October’s inflation rate surged to 6.2 per cent, surpassing the RBI’s target range of 2-6 per cent. These economic pressures are likely to influence the MPC’s policy stance.

At its last meeting in October 2024, the RBI chose to maintain the repo rate at 6.5 per cent, marking a continuation of its cautious approach to Monetary Policy. This upcoming review, however, is expected to be scrutinised closely due to various macroeconomic indicators, including India's recent GDP growth data and inflation figures.

