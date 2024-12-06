Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

RBI MPC LIVE: Das to announce decision on interest rate today amid speculations over his extension

RBI Monetary Policy Meeting Dec 2024 LIVE Updates: Will RBI announce repo rate cut today; catch all the LIVE updates here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is set to announce the MPC's decision today at 10 am. Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
RBI policy LIVE: On Thursday, the BSE Sensex continued its upward trajectory for the fifth consecutive session, gaining 809 points in volatile trading on Thursday, preceding the RBI policy review announcement. The BSE Sensex concluded at 81,765.86, showing an increase of 809.53 points or 1 per cent. During trading hours, it reached a peak of 82,317.74, marking a 1.68 per cent rise, before moderating due to investor profit-booking. The NSE Nifty advanced by 240.95 points or 0.98 per cent, closing at 24,708.40.

Indian shares are set to open higher on Friday, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision, with investors anticipating some form of policy easing after a sharp slowdown in economic growth. The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 24,804 as of 7:09 a.m. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 will open above Thursday's close of 24,708.4.

Indian share markets are closely watching for a potential liquidity boost from the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) bi-monthly monetary policy announcement later today (Friday, December 6). While the Sensex and Nifty rose 1 percent on Thursday, investors are eager to see whether RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will implement a repo rate or cash reserve ratio (CRR) cut in light of signs of an economic slowdown.

Of the belief that India is headed to be a $55 trillion economy by 2047, India's Executive Director at the IMF Dr K V Subramanian on Thursday said India's growth offers phenomenal opportunities to American investors. Subramanian said this during the launch of his latest book “India@100: Envisioning Tomorrow's Economic Powerhouse”.

The Indian rupee is likely to open higher on Friday on the back of a decline in the dollar index, after which its direction will be dictated by the central bank's monetary policy review. The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open at 84.68-84.70 to the U.S. dollar, compared with 84.7325 in the previous session.

Indian government bond yields are set to be little changed on Friday, with a downward bias in early deals, as traders continue to be optimistic about some form of monetary policy easing from the central bank, whose decision is due later in the day.

The CRR, currently at 4.5 per cent, mandates banks to park a percentage of their deposits with the RBI. A cut frees up these reserves, enabling banks to lend more. Unlike other tools like repo rate adjustments, a CRR reduction has an immediate impact on liquidity without any interest burden for banks.

Despite ongoing uncertainty, Indian equity markets saw a strong rally on Thursday, driven by global optimism and robust FII inflows. The BSE Sensex soared over 800 points, closing at 81,765, while the NSE Nifty surged more than 240 points, finishing above 24,700, led by buying in heavyweight stocks. FIIs net bought Indian equities worth Rs 8,540 crore.

A CRR cut can help boost growth without fueling inflation, while also easing challenges posed by the RBI's interventions in the foreign exchange market to manage the rupee’s depreciation. Experts also suggest the RBI may consider other tools like foreign exchange swaps and open market operations (OMOs) to further support liquidity.

The Reserve Bank of India may ease monetary conditions by reducing banks' cash reserve ratios after economic growth slowed to a seven-quarter low, but inflationary pressures may make it reluctant to cut interest rates just yet, analysts said. The RBI may infuse liquidity via a possible 50 bps cash reserve ratio (CRR) cut on Dec 6, and bring out other instruments over the next few months, economists at HSBC said.
 

The RBI’s MPC is expected to discuss several crucial factors, including interest rates, inflation, economic growth projections, and the impact of global oil prices. A decision on the repo rate will be made after cautiously assessing these factors in the context of India’s economic health. The December meeting follows a period of challenging economic conditions, with India’s GDP growth for the July-September quarter recording a seven-quarter low of just 5.4 per cent. Additionally, October’s inflation rate surged to 6.2 per cent, surpassing the RBI’s target range of 2-6 per cent.

At its October meeting, the MPC maintained the repo rate at 6.5 per cent and shifted its policy stance to neutral, which could signal future rate cuts depending on economic conditions. The standing deposit facility rate remains at 6.25 per cent, while the marginal standing facility rate stands at 6.75 per cent.
 

The live-streamed announcement will be available on multiple platforms. Viewers can tune in to the Business Standard YouTube channel for the live broadcast. Additionally, the RBI’s official social media accounts on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube will also stream the event. The post-announcement press conference will be available live on these platforms as well.

With the economy facing significant challenges, market experts are eager to see if the RBI will cut the repo rate to stimulate growth. Despite weaker-than-expected GDP performance, analysts, including 21 out of 25 surveyed by Bloomberg, predict the MPC will keep the status quo for the eleventh consecutive meeting. This suggests the repo rate will likely remain unchanged at 6.5 per cent. 
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is set to announce the MPC's decision today at 10 am after the conclusion of the three-day monetary policy panel meeting, amid high inflation and weak GDP growth numbers. There is no clarity on whether Governor Shaktikanta Das, the chair of the panel, will continue in office after his term ends this month. He was appointed governor in December 2018 the day after Urjit Patel had resigned. He got an extension in 2021. 
 
The RBI’s MPC is expected to discuss several crucial factors, including interest rates, inflation, economic growth projections, and the impact of global oil prices. A decision on the repo rate will be made after cautiously assessing these factors in the context of India’s economic health. Experts believe that the RBI is likely to maintain the current repo rate while possibly adjusting the cash reserve ratio (CRR) to address mixed economic trends.
 
The December meeting follows a period of challenging economic conditions, with India’s GDP growth for the July-September quarter recording a seven-quarter low of just 5.4 per cent. Additionally, October’s inflation rate surged to 6.2 per cent, surpassing the RBI’s target range of 2-6 per cent. These economic pressures are likely to influence the MPC’s policy stance.
 
At its last meeting in October 2024, the RBI chose to maintain the repo rate at 6.5 per cent, marking a continuation of its cautious approach to Monetary Policy. This upcoming review, however, is expected to be scrutinised closely due to various macroeconomic indicators, including India's recent GDP growth data and inflation figures.
 
The live-streamed announcement will be available on multiple platforms. Viewers can tune in to the Business Standard YouTube channel for the live broadcast. Additionally, the RBI’s official social media accounts on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube will also stream the event. The post-announcement press conference will be available live on these platforms as well. You can also follow live updates of Governor Das’s speech on Business Standard.

