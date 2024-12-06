RBI Innovation Hub develops MuleHunter.ai to combat mule account frauds

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said that the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub has developed an AI/ML-based model, MuleHunter.ai, which will be used to address the issue of mule bank accounts being used to commit financial frauds. The initiative is being piloted with two public sector banks.

“As part of the Reserve Bank’s continued efforts to prevent and mitigate digital frauds, an innovative AI/ML-based model, namely MuleHunter.ai, has been developed by the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH), Bengaluru. This will help banks deal with the issue of mule bank accounts expeditiously and reduce digital frauds,” the Governor said during his MPC speech.

The RBI has taken several measures to prevent and mitigate digital frauds in the financial sector, including the issuance of cybersecurity and cyber fraud prevention guidelines, among others. According to the RBI, fraudsters use money mule accounts to channel the proceeds of frauds.

As a countermeasure, the RBI is also currently running a hackathon on the theme “Zero Financial Frauds,” which includes a specific problem statement on mule accounts, to encourage the development of innovative solutions to contain the use of mule accounts.

During the post-MPC press meet, Deputy Governor Rabi Sankar described the MuleHunter platform as an infrastructure that will be set up to use the databases from all the banks and other payment system operators. He said, “Its AI engine will be trained based on this wide set of data to identify frauds much more effectively in the financial system. If you look at frauds, the number of frauds is increasing, the amount involved in frauds is increasing, although the number of frauds per transaction is coming down over the years. But the number is increasing fast enough for us to be concerned about it.”

The number of bank frauds has more than trebled to Rs 32,363 crore (Rs 3,236.3 billion) in FY24, compared to 2021-22, when 8,752 frauds were reported, amounting to Rs 9,298.4 crore (Rs 929.84 billion), Minister of State (MoS) Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, said in response to a query in the Lok Sabha. These are frauds in commercial banks and AIFIs, in respect of amounts involved of Rs 1 lakh and above in each case.

“I just wanted to clarify one point with respect to MuleHunter.ai: any payment system operator, any bank, any credit card network, or any entity is free to use their own fraud detection systems. They will probably be used over and above this, and every individual is free to innovate based on their own expertise, their own AI engines, and so on. The Reserve Bank's idea of introducing MuleHunter is to create an infrastructure-level facility that others can use, especially those participants or small banks that cannot devote enough resources to develop such systems,” Sankar added.

Jaya Vaidhyanathan, CEO, BCT Digital, said, “The Reserve Bank of India’s launch of MuleHunter.ai marks a significant step forward in the fight against financial frauds involving mule accounts. These frauds have become a significant challenge for the banking industry and the Indian economy, with some large banks reporting fraudulent transactions of Rs 400-500 crore every month. These accounts, often used to launder the proceeds of cybercrimes, undermine trust in the financial system. In a notable move, the centre recently froze around 4.5 lakh mule bank accounts in the past year, showcasing the scale and urgency of the issue.”

Meanwhile, HP Singh, CMD, Satin Creditcare Network, said, “For customers who are less technology-savvy and more vulnerable to frauds, such innovations become even more critical and essential. The tool transcends fraud detection; it ensures customers are protected, and reflects on the RBI's role as a bulwark in protecting customers against financial fraud and reinforces their trust in the financial ecosystem.”