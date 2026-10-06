Deceased borrower's loan: What's the spouse's liability?

“The lender need not first exhaust remedies against the borrower, the deceased’s estate or the collateral and can proceed directly against the guarantor, subject to the guarantee terms,” says Nag.
Inherited assets can face recovery
A spouse who is neither a co-borrower nor a guarantor has no personal liability for the loan. The debt survives against the deceased’s estate.
“If the spouse is a legal heir, recovery is limited to the value of the assets or estate inherited from the deceased,” says Nag.
“In practice, a bank can proceed against the secured asset or the deceased borrower’s estate under applicable laws, including the SARFAESI Act, the Recovery of Debts Act or through a civil suit. Any recovery from inherited assets must follow due legal process,” says Nivedita Bhardwaj, partner, King Stubb and Kasiva.