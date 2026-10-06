Deceased borrower's loan: What's the spouse's liability?

The Allahabad High Court’s recent ruling in Neha Mishra v. Reserve Bank of India has highlighted a risk for surviving spouses: A bank may seek to recover a deceased borrower’s loan from their savings. The court pulled up the State Bank of India (SBI) for recovering ~19.90 lakh from a widow’s fixed deposit (FD). Marriage alone does not make a spouse liable for debt. The extent of liability depends on whether the spouse signed as a co-borrower or guarantor, or inherited assets.