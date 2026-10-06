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Deceased borrower's loan: What's the spouse's liability?

Marriage alone does not make a spouse liable for a deceased borrower's debt. Recovery depends on whether the spouse was a co-borrower or guarantor, or inherited assets from the deceased

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Under Indian law, a lender needs an independent legal basis to recover a deceased borrower’s dues from the surviving spouse
Sanjeev Sinha New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2026 | 3:12 PM IST
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The Allahabad High Court’s recent ruling in Neha Mishra v. Reserve Bank of India has highlighted a risk for surviving spouses: A bank may seek to recover a deceased borrower’s loan from their savings. The court pulled up the State Bank of India (SBI) for recovering ~19.90 lakh from a widow’s fixed deposit (FD). Marriage alone does not make a spouse liable for debt. The extent of liability depends on whether the spouse signed as a co-borrower or guarantor, or inherited assets.  

Liability depends on role 

Under Indian law, a lender needs an independent legal basis to recover a deceased borrower’s dues from the surviving spouse. 
“This may arise if the spouse is a co-borrower or guarantor. Co-borrowers are generally jointly and severally liable for the outstanding debt,” says Amit Kumar Nag, partner, AQUILAW. 
The Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act does not specifically define “co-borrower”. The loan agreement determines the capacity in which the spouse signed. 
“As a co-borrower, the spouse undertakes a contractual obligation to repay the debt, and the death of the other borrower does not extinguish or reduce that liability,” says Nag. 
A guarantor’s liability is generally co-extensive with that of the principal borrower, unless the guarantee deed limits it. This obligation arises from the guarantee contract and generally survives the borrower’s death. 
“The lender need not first exhaust remedies against the borrower, the deceased’s estate or the collateral and can proceed directly against the guarantor, subject to the guarantee terms,” says Nag. 

Inherited assets can face recovery 

A spouse who is neither a co-borrower nor a guarantor has no personal liability for the loan. The debt survives against the deceased’s estate.
 
“If the spouse is a legal heir, recovery is limited to the value of the assets or estate inherited from the deceased,” says Nag. 
“In practice, a bank can proceed against the secured asset or the deceased borrower’s estate under applicable laws, including the SARFAESI Act, the Recovery of Debts Act or through a civil suit. Any recovery from inherited assets must follow due legal process,” says Nivedita Bhardwaj, partner, King Stubb and Kasiva. 
A bank cannot recover the dues from the spouse’s separate property or savings. The spouse’s salary, savings and FDs generally cannot be attached unless the spouse guaranteed the loan or offered them as security.  
Joint assets require distinguishing each person’s interest. “In jointly owned property, only the deceased borrower’s share can be pursued. The surviving spouse’s share remains protected. Similarly, in joint bank accounts, recovery is generally limited to the deceased’s interest,” says Bhardwaj. 
A nominee receives money on behalf of the legal heirs and does not automatically become its owner, as the Supreme Court held in Sarbati Devi v. Usha Devi (1984). If the nominee is also an heir, the amount forms part of the deceased’s estate and may be used to meet the deceased’s debts.  

Protection for certain benefits 

Family pension, provident fund (PF) and gratuity have statutory protection from recovery of a deceased borrower’s debts under various laws. Life insurance policies taken out under the Married Women’s Property Act for the benefit of the wife or children are protected from the husband’s creditors.  
Proceeds from loan-linked insurance, such as credit-life cover, must go towards paying off the debt.  

Banks must follow due process 

If the estate cannot repay the loan, the bank can proceed against the security, the deceased’s estate, a co-borrower or a guarantor.  
“If the estate is insufficient, the shortfall cannot ordinarily be recovered from the spouse’s independent assets,” says Shankey Agrawal, partner, BMR Legal. 
Before recovery, the bank must establish its legal basis by examining the loan documents, security, guarantees, insurance cover and assets that form part of the deceased’s estate.  
A bank cannot simply debit these protected funds. “The Allahabad High Court did not hold that the bank had no right to recover the debt. Rather, it emphasised that recovery must follow due legal process,” says Agrawal. 

Read the terms before signing 

Couples should understand each person's liability when they take a loan. A co-borrower or guarantor has direct financial liability. Merely being a co-owner does not necessarily create the same obligation. 
“They should check which assets are mortgaged, along with lien, set-off and cross-default clauses and provisions covering the borrower’s death,” says Agrawal. 
A spouse should take on the role of co-borrower, guarantor or security provider only when necessary and after fully understanding the obligations. 
The writer is a Delhi-based independent journalist
   

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Topics :Your moneyloans in banksloan recoveryBank loans

First Published: Oct 06 2026 | 3:11 PM IST

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