Home / Finance / News / DLF mulls first bond issue in three years amid revival of real estate mkt

DLF mulls first bond issue in three years amid revival of real estate mkt

"It is difficult to pinpoint the exact timing (of the issue), as the talks are at a very basic stage," the banker said

Photo: Reuters
Reuters Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 11:56 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India's DLF Ltd is mulling its first sale of bonds in three years amid a revival in the country's real estate market, three merchant bankers said on Thursday.
 
"The company is engaging with investors and bankers for a bond issue but it has not firmed up any plans yet," a banker with a private lender said, requesting anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to media.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"It is difficult to pinpoint the exact timing (of the issue), as the talks are at a very basic stage," the banker said.
 
DLF may look to raise around Rs 1,000 crore ($120 million) through the bond issue but has yet to receive the board approval for its fundraising plan, the bankers said.
 
The real estate company may look to raise funds for two years to five years, they added.
 
DLF did not reply to a Reuters' email seeking comment.
 
ICRA has assigned a 'AA' rating to DLF's bonds worth Rs 1,500 crore.
 
The company had last raised Rs 5,00 crore billion rupees through the sale of three-year bonds at 8.25 per cent annual coupon in March 2021.
 
DLF's likely plan to return to the bond market comes at a time when India's real estate sector is seeing a revival.
 
Housing sales in India's top seven cities rose 36 per cent year-on-year in the July-September quarter, according to real estate consultancy Anarock.
 
Shares of real estate firms have soared, with DLF up nearly 68 per cent year-to-date compared with a near 11 per cent gain in the blue chip Nifty 50 index.
 
"The economy is picking up and so is the demand for real estate, which could lead to a rise in fundraising from more such players in the coming months," one of the bankers said.
 

Also Read

Cabinet approves Rs 89,047 crore revival plan for state-run telco BSNL

DLF Q1 results: Consolidated net profit rises 12.2% to Rs 527 crore

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today

Get CoC approval on revival plan before we consider it: DGCA to GoFirst

DLF to buy residual stakes in entities owning land in Gurugram for Rs 40 cr

Rupee rises 2 paise to settle at 83.32 against US dollar on FII inflows

'Retail investors could mobilise $543bn for climate action in India'

Financial institutions told to strengthen fraud management system

Not for everyday transactions, but cash still store of value: RBI report

RBI's new risk-weight rules likely to spur co-lending by banks, NBFCs

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :DLFReal Estate

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story