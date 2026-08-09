Dropping this Oct: Apple Pay services set for India launch, no UPI yet

“Cardholders will store their credentials to an Apple device and use their phones (or tablets) to make payments. So, Apple was asking 15-20 bps as its charge per transaction. Bigger banks negotiated saying they can offer a 10 bps fee,” said one of the sources familiar with the development.

“We do believe Apple Pay will enter the market before the end of this year… More and more payment transactions will go back to credit card as credit card plus UPI continues to grow in the market, credit card transactions will be back in the field. We are already getting to see an almost 10-15 per cent growth in credit card payment transactions in the market,” said Amrish Rau, chief executive officer (CEO), Pine Labs, during the company’s Q1 earnings call.