Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / Experts believe RBI's rate cut to ease interest costs, support growth

Experts believe RBI's rate cut to ease interest costs, support growth

MPC maintained the policy stance at 'neutral', which gives flexibility to remain data dependent and respond to exigencies

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
The MPC moves in the future will depend more on domestic inflation. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 5:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The repo rate cut of 25 basis points by the monetary policy committee (MPC) of the RBI will give a long-awaited relief on interest rates and support economic growth, according to experts.

Chief Economist of Crisil Ltd, Dharmakirti Joshi, said that as expected, the MPC of the central bank cut rates for the first time on Friday since May 2020.

The repo rate has been lowered by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent.

Joshi said the recent easing in consumer price index (CPI) inflation and the need to remain supportive of economic growth has moved the RBI to act in this regard.

However, the MPC maintained the policy stance at 'neutral', which gives flexibility to remain data dependent and respond to exigencies, Joshi said.

The MPC moves in the future will depend more on domestic inflation, he said.

Also Read

RBI MPC 2025 Highlights: Endeavour of RBI to provide as much as liquidity as required, says RBI Guv

RBI allows 156 vostro accounts with 26 banks for rupee trade settlement

Stock Market Highlights: Rate cut fails to cheer D-St; Sensex ends 198 pts lower, Nifty at 23,560

RBI rate cut: Home loan borrowers can save Rs 4.20 lakh on Rs 50 lakh loan

Repo rate cut to provide long-awaited relief on interest rates: Experts

"Elevated rates have impacted India's GDP growth, while the budget for the next financial year is mildly supportive of growth, while continuing on the path of fiscal consolidation," he said.

Joshi expressed hope that the MPC would cut the repo rate to another 75 basis points to 100 basis points in the next financial year.

Chief Investment Officer of Axis Securities PMS Naveen Kulkarni said, "The RBI reversed the interest rate cycle by announcing a rate cut of 25 basis points. This was largely anticipated."  The GDP growth for the current fiscal has been revised downwards to 6.4 per cent from 6.6 per cent, he said.

"And for the next fiscal, the GDP is expected to be at 6.7 per cent. We could see another rate cut of 25 basis points in the forthcoming meetings of the MPC," he said.

Chairman of the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) India, Pankaj Chadha, said it welcomes the RBI decision, which will provide support to the economy by driving consumption.

The rate cut, once transmitted by banks, would reduce capital cost for the industry, he said.

"At a time when global headwinds remain strong, there is a need to support the domestic industry in order to neutralise the external challenges, Chadha said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Moderation in unsecured loan growth satisfactory: RBI Governor Malhotra

RBI announces to add bond derivatives to investors' hedging toolkit

Rupee sidesteps RBI rate cut to end higher, posts worst week in over 2 yrs

New income-tax law explained: No new taxes, simplified for common man

Sebi-registered non-bank brokers can directly access NDS-OM, says RBI

Topics :RBI PolicyRBI GovernorRBI rate cutRBI repo rate

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story