Falling inbound shipments cast a shadow on IGST and cess on imports

Overall, GST collections continued to surpass Rs 1.55 trillion for the fourth month in a row in June as the indirect tax system completed six years. The collections were nearly 12 per cent higher at Rs 1.61 trillion compared to Rs 1.45 trillion in June 2022. At Rs 5.05 trillion, the total collections in the first quarter of the current financial year represented an 11.48 per cent increase over Rs 4.53 trillion GST receipts in the first three months of the previous financial year. The average monthly collections stood at Rs 1.68 trillion during April-June, FY'24, higher by 11.26 per cent over Rs 1.51 trillion in the corresponding period of the previous year.

GST cess was used to compensate those states that could not register 14 per cent growth in the collections on the base of 2015-16. July onwards, this cess would not be used to compensate states but to service the borrowings done to provide funds to the states when the revenues suffered during the Covid year of 2020-21.