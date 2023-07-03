Falling inbound shipments cast a shadow on IGST and cess on imports

Collections from IGST on imports had fallen in April too, but recovered the next month. These receipts declined 4.7 per cent to Rs 34,972 crore in April this year compared to Rs 36,705 crore in April, 2022. However, IGST on imports rose 11.48 per cent to Rs 41,772 crore in May this year over Rs 37,469 crore in the year-ago period.



The June figures are primarily transactions in the month of May. Goods and services imports fell by 7.44 per cent in May this year to $70.64 billion against $76.32 billion a year ago.