Home / Finance / News / Federal Bank Q1 advances up 21%; deposits grow 21.4% to reach Rs 2.22 trn

Federal Bank Q1 advances up 21%; deposits grow 21.4% to reach Rs 2.22 trn

Retail credit book grows by 20.2% YoY, says private bank in stock exchange statement

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
Sequentially, the private bank’s deposits grew by 4.3 per cent over outstanding deposits at the end of March 2023.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 12:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Federal Bank has posted a 20.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in advances at Rs 1.86 trillion in the quarter ended June 30, 2023 (Q1 FY24).
The bank’s pace of advances, 15.4 per cent YoY, was ahead of the banking system till June 16, according to Reserve Bank of India’s data.

Sequentially, Federal Bank’s growth in loans was 5.2 per cent in Q1 FY24 compared to the quarter ended March 2023.  
Federal Bank, in a filing with the exchange, said its deposits grew 21.4 per cent YoY to reach Rs 2.22 trillion level at end of June 2022, matching pace of its loan growth on YoY basis. Deposit mobilisation growth at 12.1 per cent was also higher than the banking system’s pace.

Sequentially, the private bank’s deposits grew by 4.3 per cent over outstanding deposits at the end of March 2023.
Referring to segmental performance, Federal Bank said as per internal classification its retail credit book grew by 20.2 per cent YoY and wholesale credit book grew by 21.6 per cent. Retail to wholesale ratio was at 54:46 respectively in the total loan book.

On the liabilities side, the share of low-cost money–Current Account and Savings Account (CASA)–declined to 31.85 per cent at the end of June 2023 from 32.68 per cent in March 2023 and 36.84 per cent a year ago.

Also Read

Private banks register higher growth in deposits vs PSBs; rise 9.6% YoY

Going to the bank with Rs 2,000 notes? Things you should keep in mind

Dhanlaxmi Bank sees 23% rise in gold loan book; total deposits up 7%

UBS takes over Credit Suisse: Everything you need to know about the crisis

Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1

Rupee appreciates 33 paise to 81.77 against US dollar in early trade

Onus on taxpayers to make correct declaration about LRS remittances

Bank of Baroda to divest 49% in credit card arm BOB Financial Solutions

Indian Bank rolls out digital services under 'Project WAVE' initiative

TMB failed to file details of Rs 3,610 cr deals due to tech glitch: sources

Topics :Federal BankBanksRetail creditPrivate banksfinance

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story