FEMA tweaks: FPIs may switch to FDI after reaching 10% ownership cap

The government is planning to introduce legislative changes to the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) regulations, aimed at enabling Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) to seamlessly transition to Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) once they cross the 10 per cent ownership threshold.

This move comes in response to several requests from foreign investors seeking to simplify the reporting requirements they currently face when exceeding the 10 per cent threshold. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Currently, there are ‘watertight regulations’ under FEMA, which restrict an FPI from buying more than 10 per cent as a strategic investor in the same company, while FDI rules allow 100 per cent investment in many sectors,” a senior official told Business Standard.



He added that the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) is working towards addressing key concerns to resolve the issue for such categories of investors.

Underlining some of the concerns and ambiguities surrounding the transition from FPI to FDI, he said custodians are required to open separate security and depository accounts upon reclassification, leading to reporting complexities and potential mismatches.

Further, tax treatment post-conversion to FDI remains unclear, creating uncertainty for investors.

Even corporate actions during the conversion process from FPI to FDI pose significant challenges, which also require a relook.

Additionally, uncertainty surrounds the designation of the Designated Depository Participant (DDP) under the Multiple Investment Manager (MIM) structure, particularly when multiple DDPs are involved.



“These issues highlight the need for clarity and guidance to facilitate a seamless transition from FPI to FDI,” the official said.

He mentioned that discussions are ongoing to ease the procedure and bring FPI at par with FDI.

Current norms

According to the current norms, FPIs investing in breach of the prescribed limit shall have the option of divesting their holdings within five trading days from the date of settlement of the trades causing the breach.

In case the FPI chooses not to divest, then the entire investment in the company by such FPI and its investor group shall be considered as investment under FDI, and the FPI and its investor group shall not make further portfolio investments in the company concerned.



The FPI, through its designated custodian, shall bring the same to the notice of the depositories as well as the concerned company for effecting necessary changes in their records within seven trading days from the date of settlement of the trades causing the breach.

The divestment of holdings by the FPI and the reclassification of FPI investment as FDI shall be subject to further conditions, if any, specified by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the Reserve Bank in this regard.

The breach of the said aggregate or sectoral limit on account of such acquisition for the period between the acquisition and sale or conversion to FDI within the prescribed time shall not be reckoned as a contravention under these rules.