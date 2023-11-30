Finance Commission terms of reference takes a conservative stance

A government gazette notification announcing the formation of the 16th Finance Commission is not yet ready, as the name of the members and the chairperson have not finalised. Among the names in contention are at least one former secretary from the finance ministry, it is understood. But in every other respect, a government source said a press release announcing the commission’s terms of reference (ToR) was candid.

The Commission, set up every five years, makes recommendations about the distribution of the net proceeds of taxes between the Union and the States and the principles which should govern the grants-in-aid of the revenues of the States.

The government source said the appointment of the commission now, even though its award will begin only from 31 March 2026, gives it the space to “consider and appraise the finances of the Union and the States for the period immediately, preceding the period of its recommendations' '. This is significant as there shall be elections in several state governments from now, and the general elections are also due in 2024. So the changes in the expenditure pattern of the new incumbents could be monitored by the new Commission.