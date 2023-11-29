Home / Finance / News / Rupee rises 2 paise to settle at 83.32 against US dollar on FII inflows

Rupee rises 2 paise to settle at 83.32 against US dollar on FII inflows

On Tuesday, the rupee rebounded from record low levels and settled 6 paise higher at 83.34 against the US dollar

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Photo: Pexels

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 11:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The rupee appreciated by 2 paise to close at 83.32 against the US dollar on Wednesday in its second straight day of gains following FII inflows into capital markets and strong stocks rally.

A weak American currency against major rivals supported the domestic unit while an upward movement in crude oil prices ahead of the crucial meeting of oil-producing countries capped the gain in the rupee, forex traders said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened stronger at 83.30 against the dollar and traded between the peak of 83.28 and the lowest level of 83.33 intra-day. It finally settled at 83.32 against the greenback, up 2 paise over its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee rebounded from record low levels and settled 6 paise higher at 83.34 against the US dollar.

Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said Indian rupee appreciated on positive domestic markets and foreign institutional investors inflows over the past three consecutive sessions.

"Domestic markets surged ~1%. However, a slight recovery in the US dollar index and crude oil prices capped sharp gains. US dollar declined for the fourth successive session on Tuesday on dovish comments from US Federal Reserve officials. Economic data from the US, however, remained mixed," he said.

Choudhary said the rupee is expected to trade with a slight negative bias on dollar demand from importers towards end of the month.

"Traders may take cues from GDP data from the US. Investors may also take cues from India's GDP and fiscal deficit data towards the end of the month. USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 83 to Rs 83.60."

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities, said: "The upcoming US GDP data is anticipated to influence the US dollar and, consequently, the rupee."

The rupee is expected to trade in the range of 83.20-83.45.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading higher by 0.13 per cent at 102.88.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures surged 1.11 per cent to USD 82.59 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex jumped 727.71 points, or 1.10 per cent, to settle at 66,901.91 points. The Nifty climbed 206.90 points, or 1.04 per cent, to 20,096.60 points.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 71.91 crore, according to exchange data.

Also Read

Rupee ends at record low vs dollar as US Treasury yields hit 15-year high

Rupee rises 6 paise to 82.02 against dollar due to steady foreign inflows

Rupee weakens by 21 paise as oil importers' demand for dollar grows

Rupee touches lifetime low of 83.48 vs dollar after Fed's hawkish comments

Rupee gains 5 paise to 81.97 against US dollar on foreign fund inflows

'Retail investors could mobilise $543bn for climate action in India'

Financial institutions told to strengthen fraud management system

Not for everyday transactions, but cash still store of value: RBI report

RBI's new risk-weight rules likely to spur co-lending by banks, NBFCs

RBI in discussions with US, Hong Kong, Swift on digital bank payments

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rupee vs dollarIndian rupeeFII flows

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 11:03 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story