Finance secretary Seth to lead Indian delegation as FM cuts short US visit

"Finance secretary and secretary DEA Ajay Seth shall represent India in the absence of FM," a senior finance ministry official said

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 6:39 PM IST
With finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman cutting short her US visit following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, finance and economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth will represent India at the World Bank–International Monetary Fund (IMF) spring meeting as well as the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting in Washington DC.
 
Sitharaman will also have to skip the meeting with US treasury secretary Scott Bessent and several other bilateral meetings with her counterparts from other countries.
 
“Finance secretary and secretary DEA Ajay Seth shall represent India in the absence of FM,” a senior finance ministry official said.
 
Sitharaman is part of the Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is the highest decision-making body on all matters related to national security.
 
The finance ministry, in a post on social media platform X, said on Wednesday: “Union minister for finance and corporate affairs @nsitharaman is cutting short her official visit to the USA–Peru. She is taking the earliest available flight back to India to be with our people in this difficult and tragic time.”
 
On Tuesday, Sitharaman, in a post on X, said: “Heart-breaking news from Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. No words to express grief. I condemn the terrorist act. Condolences to all affected families and friends of the deceased. Sincere prayers for the injured to recover fast.”

Apart from the spring meeting of the IMF and the World Bank and the G20 FMCBG meeting, Sitharaman was also scheduled to attend Development Committee Plenary, International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) Plenary, and Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable (GSDR) meetings.
 
From April 26 to 30, FM was scheduled to lead an Indian delegation of officials from the Ministry of Finance and business leaders to Peru, highlighting the strengthening bilateral economic and trade relations between the two nations.
 
Sitharaman was also expected to hold bilateral meetings with several Peruvian ministers and hold interaction with local public representatives.
First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

