FinMin asks Nabard to study impact of RRB amalgamation during FY28

Business Standard had reported last month that the finance ministry had approved the IPO plans of three RRBs — Haryana Gramin Bank, Kerala Gramin Bank, and Tamil Nadu Grama Bank.
The senior official, who was part of the meeting, said that as part of post-amalgamation reforms, core banking solution (CBS) information technology (IT) integration across RRBs was completed in October 2025, enabling uniform technology platforms and smoother inter-bank operations.
“RRBs have also introduced loan products different from those of their sponsor banks, aimed at better addressing local credit requirements,” the official said.
He further said that to strengthen MSME (micro, small, and medium enterprise) financing and enhance credit flow, 916 branches of 27 RRBs have been mapped with 460 MSME clusters identified by the Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi). This initiative includes 242 clusters identified by the Ministry of MSME (MoMSME), with a focus on areas like textiles, handicrafts, wood furniture, leather, and food processing. Puducherry, however, does not have any identified natural or local MSME cluster to date.