FinMin asks Nabard to study impact of RRB amalgamation during FY28

The finance ministry (FinMin) has told National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) to conduct a comprehensive study on the impact of amalgamation of Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) during 2027-28 (FY28), a senior government official said on Friday.

The official spoke to Business Standard on the condition of anonymity soon after the ministry reviewed financial performance, financial inclusion initiatives, and priority sector lending of RRBs at a meeting in New Delhi chaired by Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary M Nagaraju.

“The study will assess the outcomes of successive rounds of consolidation of RRBs, focusing on operational efficiency, financial performance, governance standards, and their role in advancing financial inclusion, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas,” the official said.

Three RRBs have been identified as eligible to initiate preparedness exercises for launching initial public offerings (IPOs), he said, adding that draft proposals from these banks have already been submitted to Nabard for comments.

The source further said that the proposed study and the updated viability framework are expected to guide future policy decisions on RRB consolidation and reform.

He added: “Separately, the Viability Plan Framework 2.0 for RRBs is currently under consideration of the Standing Consultative Committee (SCC). The revised framework is aimed at strengthening long-term sustainability of RRBs by addressing issues related to capital adequacy, business diversification, cost optimisation, and technology adoption.”

Business Standard had reported last month that the finance ministry had approved the IPO plans of three RRBs — Haryana Gramin Bank, Kerala Gramin Bank, and Tamil Nadu Grama Bank.

The senior official, who was part of the meeting, said that as part of post-amalgamation reforms, core banking solution (CBS) information technology (IT) integration across RRBs was completed in October 2025, enabling uniform technology platforms and smoother inter-bank operations.

“RRBs have also introduced loan products different from those of their sponsor banks, aimed at better addressing local credit requirements,” the official said.