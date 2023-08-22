Home / Finance / News / FinMin, MCA must strive for simplification of processes: Sitharaman

FinMin, MCA must strive for simplification of processes: Sitharaman

FM urged to go beyond to explore frontiers beyond their set roles and make an extra impact on other domains as well so that synergistic thoughts emerge which can be useful for the overall Ministry

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 10:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Ministries of Finance and Corporate Affairs should strive for simplification of processes with a focus on whole-of-the country approach to maximise delivery and engagement, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

Addressing the Chintan Shivir of the Finance Ministry and MCA, Sitharaman also emphasised the need to continuously reorient policy in the cultural context and to instil a sense of ownership in decision-making, to enhance effectiveness with efficiency.

During the three-day Chintan Shivir of the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs, discussions were held by more than 100 senior officers of MoF and MCA on how to re-orient to achieve the Amrit Kaal goals.

In a statement issued after the conclusion of the Chintan Shivir on Tuesday, Sitharaman advised the officers to optimally utilise the vast pool of resources and experience at disposal in the Government. The Finance Minister underlined mentoring of young generations to embellish efforts in the march toward Viksit Bharat of 2047 in the Amrit Kaal.

Sitharaman urged the officers to go beyond to explore frontiers beyond their set roles and make an extra impact on other domains as well so that synergistic thoughts emerge which can be useful for the overall Ministry.

The minister stated that both effectiveness and efficiency are long-term phenomenon and consistency in reform policy, with focus on both, individual and institutional efficiencies, are vital ingredients in public service delivery.

Referring to phenomenon of information overload as counter-productive to effectiveness and efficiency, the Union Finance Minister emphasised that both MoF and MCA must strive for simplification of processes with a focus on not just the whole-of-Government-approach, but also whole-of-the-country approach to maximise delivery and engagement, the Ministry said in a statement.

During the discussions, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary called for ambitious target orientation for productively achieving goals towards India's journey in becoming a developed country by 2047.

The Session on the Role of Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs in Amrit Kaal focused on enabling growth and stability, and focused on four themes

Capital Formation and Retention, inclusive growth, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and strengthening public finance.

On the sidelines of the Chintan Shivir, the Union Finance Minister also interacted with the G20 Finance Track India Team.

Also Read

Maharashtra MCA CET Admit Card 2023 released, Check complete details

FM Sitharaman invites JBIC for engagement with NIIF, EXIM Bank of India

MCA portal sees 20 times increase in number of authenticated users

Right to Repair: how to access it, what it covers, and consumer benefits

MCA considering easing moratorium rules in IBC for certain sectors

Outward remittances under RBI's LRS rise 50% to $9.1 billion in Q1

PHDCCI submits recommendations related to housing, banking sectors to RBI

Banking system's liquidity slips into deficit for the first time in FY24

Inflationary pressures may be elevated in coming months: Finance ministry

Fintech loan disbursement rose 21% YoY in FY23: FACE-Equifax report

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanMinistry of Corporate AffairsFinance Ministry

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 10:39 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costs

Life Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within party

Shah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should know

Chandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from today

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story