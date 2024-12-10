Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / FinMin-RBI ties the best in my stint with excellent cooperation: Das

FinMin-RBI ties the best in my stint with excellent cooperation: Das

Speaking to reporters on the last day of his term, Das said the "perspectives" of the central bank and the finance ministry can be different on many issues and the phenomenon is seen the world over

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor, BFSI
Das said whenever a governor assumes office, he looks at things with a "wider economy" perspective. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 8:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Outgoing Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday said he gave his best to the institution, and asserted that ties between Mint Road and the finance ministry were "the best" in his six-year stint.

Speaking to reporters on the last day of his term, Das said the "perspectives" of the central bank and the finance ministry can be different on many issues and the phenomenon is seen the world over. 

"...in my tenure, I think we have been able to resolve all such issues through internal discussions," Das, the career bureaucrat-turned-central banker, said.

"The relationship between the government, and the finance ministry in particular, and the Reserve Bank of India... I think they have been at their best. We had excellent cooperation, excellent coordination," Das added.

Das, who had served as the secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs and also worked closely on demonetisation in 2016, was appointed as the RBI Governor in 2018 following the sudden resignation of Urjit Patel.

Under Patel, the ties between the finance ministry and the RBI had touched a new low, after the government invoked a sparingly used statute which undermines the autonomy of the central bank.

Das said whenever a governor assumes office, he looks at things with a "wider economy" perspective, which includes what is the best for the central bank given its mandate and how he or she shall fulfil the mandate.

More From This Section

Asset quality pressures intensifying in India, emerging markets: Fitch

Premium

SC calls out gaps in IBC, calls for more oversight of creditors' committee

Will work to understand all perspectives, do what's best: Sanjay Malhotra

RBI governors keep in mind requirements of the wider economy as well: Das

Economists react to India's new central bank chief announcement

"It is your responsibility, it is your mandate ...because you are occupying a particular position. Plus, (there are) the requirements of the wider economy. I think it's a synthesis of both and eventually it's a judgment call of which every governor takes," he said.

Das recalled from the statement made in December 2018 on assuming charge as governor, and added that he has worked as per the areas of focus which he had outlined then.

"I had said the Reserve Bank is a great institution with a rich legacy. I had also said that I will do everything to uphold the professionalism, core values, credibility and autonomy of the Reserve Bank," he said on Tuesday.

When asked about his future moves, and if he will come back to hold some public office, Das, 67, said he does not have a specific plan as of now and will mull his future moves later.

There was speculation on whether Das gets another extension which would have made him the longest serving governor of the central bank. However, in a move that came as a surprise to many watchers, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra, another career bureaucrat, was appointed to helm the RBI.

Governor Das sent out a series of messages on the microblogging site 'X' before opting for the interaction with the journalists. He spent the remainder of the day at his office at the central bank headquarters meeting staffers, while arrangements for a virtual address to RBI staffers have also been made.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Rate cut bets rise post new RBI chief appointment, nudge bond yields down

When will new RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra cut rates? Brokerages weigh in

Burmans get RBI nod for 26% Religare stake offer, await Sebi approval

India to continue resilient growth, RBI may do modest rate easing: S&P

Restoring inflation-growth balance most important priority for RBI: Das

Topics :Shaktikanta DasRBIFinance Ministry

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 8:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story