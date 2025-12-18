FinMin unveils single brand logo for Regional Rural Banks nationwide

The Finance Ministry on Thursday unveiled a new logo for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) to signify a single and unified brand identity.

On the principle of 'One State One RRB', the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, has consolidated 26 Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across 11 states/UTs, effective from May 1, 2025.

The reform marks a crucial step toward building stronger and more efficient RRBs. Presently, 28 RRBs continue to serve the nation through an extensive network of over 22,000 branches in more than 700 districts.

As part of creating a single and unified brand identity for the RRBs after the major amalgamation drive, a common logo for the 28 RRBs has been unveiled, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.