Rupee breaches 91 as foreign outflows persist, trade deal delay weighs

The rupee breached the 91-per-dollar mark to weaken to a fresh low of 91.09 against the dollar on Tuesday, pressured by persistent foreign outflows, while a delay in a trade deal with the US further weighed on sentiment, dealers said. The local currency moved from 90 per dollar to 91 per dollar in nine trading days.

It strengthened mildly by the end of the day to settle at 91.03 per dollar, against the previous close of 90.73 per dollar.

The rupee is currently the worst-performing Asian currency, with 5.95 per cent depreciation witnessed in 2025 so far.

Foreign portfolio investors have withdrawn over $2 billion in the first two weeks of December alone, placing the month among the largest episodes of net outflows recorded this year.

Market participants said that, globally, the rise in US Treasury yields, alongside growing expectations of a policy rate hike by the Bank of Japan, has led to an unwinding of yen-funded carry trades. This has triggered a broad-based risk-off shift across equities, credit markets, crypto assets, and select commodities, intensifying pressure on emerging-market currencies, including the rupee. “The rupee has slipped to a fresh all-time low, crossing the 91 mark, making it one of the weakest major currencies globally this year and the weakest in Asia in 2025 so far. The pressure on the currency is being driven by three key factors: sentiment, capital flows, and the global macro backdrop,” said Anindya Banerjee, head, currency and commodity research, Kotak Securities. “Globally, rising US bond yields and expectations of a Bank of Japan rate hike have triggered an unwinding of the yen carry trade. This has led to risk aversion across equities, credit, crypto, and some commodities, adding speculative pressure on emerging-market currencies, including the rupee,” he added.

Market participants said that in the near term, the 90-per-dollar level remains a critical support, while 91.25 per dollar serves as an important resistance. A sustained move beyond this threshold could open the path towards 92 per dollar. The RBI’s relatively restrained intervention to date appears intentional; with growth remaining robust and inflation well anchored, policymakers may be comfortable tolerating a degree of currency depreciation, particularly in a global trade-war environment where a weaker currency can help support export competitiveness. “Until there is a clear reversal in portfolio flows or a positive catalyst on the trade and global risk front, USD/INR is likely to remain under pressure and volatility is expected to stay elevated,” said Abhishek Goenka, founder and chief executive officer of IFA Global.

Meanwhile, the Union government on Monday addressed concerns in the Lok Sabha over the continued depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar. In a written reply to questions posed by Members of Parliament Anand Bhadauria, V K Sreekandan and Amra Ram, the finance ministry outlined recent movements in the currency and reiterated the government’s stance on exchange-rate management. “The exchange rate of the Indian rupee (INR) vis-à-vis the US dollar closed at Rs 89.41 per dollar on November 21, 2025. It was at Rs 89.64 per dollar on December 1, 2025, and further weakened to Rs 90.42 per dollar on December 4, 2025,” Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in Parliament on December 15, 2025.