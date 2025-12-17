Home / Finance / News / HDFC Bank cuts FD rates by 15 bps in select tenors; peak rate now 6.45%

HDFC Bank cuts FD rates by 15 bps in select tenors; peak rate now 6.45%

HDFC Bank has lowered its fixed deposit rates by 15 bps for select tenors on deposits below Rs 3 crore, bringing its peak deposit rate down to 6.45% from December 17

HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank’s fixed deposit rates range from 2.75 per cent to 6.45 per cent.
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 8:19 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private sector lender, has lowered its fixed deposit rates for deposits below Rs 3 crore, effective December 17. The bank has reduced its peak deposit rate by 15 basis points from 6.6 per cent to 6.45 per cent for the 18 months to less than 21 months tenor.
 
Now, HDFC Bank’s fixed deposit rates range from 2.75 per cent to 6.45 per cent.
 
Why has HDFC Bank cut deposit rates now? 
This move follows a 25-basis-point cut in the repo rate by the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in December. The repo rate has been reduced by 125 basis points in the current easing cycle.
 
How does this compare with SBI’s recent FD rate changes? 
Earlier, State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, lowered its peak deposit rate by 15 basis points. SBI’s Amrit Vrishti scheme, which offered 6.6 per cent for 444 days, has been revised downward to 6.45 per cent. Additionally, SBI has cut the interest rate on deposits in the tenor of two years to less than three years to 6.40 per cent from 6.45 per cent. The lender has not cut deposit rates in other tenors.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI intervenes aggressively as rupee rebounds after hitting record lows

Centre projects ₹47,000 cr net revenue loss from GST rate rationalisation

Trump tariffs, trade talks stalemate keep Indian rupee under strain

RBI Guv Malhotra signals rates to stay low for 'long period': Report

Rupee slide puts spotlight on limits to India's currency defence

Topics :Fixed DepositHDFC BankFD ratesrepo rate

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story