Fintechs get boost from global AI firms as payment processing demand rises

The focus on cross-border comes at a time when domestic payments processors are eyeing attractive margins within the space. Cashfree Payments expects a 25 per cent contribution to revenue from cross-border payments alone, from its current 9 per cent, in the coming years.

“Even when consumers have cards, international transactions are often disabled by default on newly issued cards in India, which tends to result in lower payment success rates. Some companies are so new to the India market and their focus is so heavily on the US that they need a partner in India who actually not only helps them in payments, but helps them in the go-to market of their products as well,” he said.