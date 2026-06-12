Biz growth, drop in delinquencies helps micro lenders to turn corner

India's microfinance sector is showing signs of emerging from a prolonged downturn, with its loan portfolio expanding for the first time in seven quarters and asset quality improving to pre-March 2024 levels, according to the latest quarterly report by the Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN).

The industry's gross loan portfolio grew more than 3 per cent sequentially during the January-March quarter of FY26 to ₹3.25 trillion, ending a seven-quarter stretch of contraction. At the same time, portfolio at risk (PAR) for 31-180 days declined sharply to 2 per cent from 6.3 per cent a year ago, while quarterly disbursements rose to ₹77,524 crore, the highest level in the past seven quarters.

"We can now say that despite the tough two years, the industry is turning the corner," said Alok Misra, chief executive officer and director of MFIN, citing the return of portfolio growth and continued improvement in delinquency levels. Credit quality improved significantly during the quarter. PAR for 31-90 days declined to 0.8 per cent as of March-end, while PAR for 91-180 days stood at 1.2 per cent. "We can now say that despite the tough two years, the industry is turning the corner, as evidenced by the uptick in the portfolio and continued improvement in portfolio at risk, with PAR 31-180 declining to 2.0 per cent as of March 2026 compared with 6.3 per cent a year ago," Misra said.

He attributed part of the recovery to industry-wide efforts under MFIN's guardrails framework and welcomed the government's decision to extend the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Micro Finance Institutions (CGSMFI) 2.0 until August 2026. "A significant policy development which will further strengthen this recovery is the CGSMFI 2.0 scheme of the Government of India. The recent extension of the scheme till August 2026 will allow sufficient time for utilisation," Misra said. He also called on banks to increase their support to the sector. The report showed that NBFC-MFIs continued to dominate the sector, accounting for 44.2 per cent of the industry's outstanding portfolio, followed by banks with a 32.7 per cent share. Small finance banks and other NBFCs made up the remainder.

Despite the improving operational metrics, funding conditions remained challenging, particularly for smaller microfinance institutions. According to MFIN, all-India financial institutions largely stayed away from smaller players during the year, leaving banks, NBFCs, and external commercial borrowings as the primary funding sources. On a year-on-year basis, outstanding portfolios declined across lender categories. Banks recorded the sharpest decline at 30 per cent, while NBFC-MFIs reported a relatively modest decline of 2.7 per cent. Regionally, the eastern region remained the largest microfinance market, accounting for 36.6 per cent of the industry's portfolio. Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu were the three largest states by portfolio size, while the top 10 states together accounted for nearly 80 per cent of the total portfolio.