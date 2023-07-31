Home / Finance / News / Fiscal deficit for April-June at 25.3% of annual target: Govt data

Fiscal deficit for April-June at 25.3% of annual target: Govt data

Total expenditure during the period was Rs 10.51 trillion,or 23.3% of the annual goal, lower than the Rs 9.48 trillion in the same period last year

Reuters NEW DELHI

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 4:54 PM IST
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's fiscal deficit for the first three months of the financial year that started April 1 touched 4.51 trillion Indian rupees ($54.86 billion), 25.3% of annual estimates, government data showed on Monday.

April-June net tax receipts were 4.3 trillion rupees, or 18.6% of the annual estimate, lower than 5.06 trillion rupees in the same period last year, according to the data.

Total expenditure during the period was 10.51 trillion rupees ,or 23.3% of the annual goal, lower than the 9.48 trillion rupees in the same period last year.

In the first quarter of the financial year, government's capital expenditure or spending on building infrastructure was 2.78 trillion rupees, or 28% of the annual target, higher than 1.75 trillion rupees last year.

India aims to narrow its fiscal deficit to 5.9% of gross domestic product by the end of the current fiscal year, against 6.4% last year.

($1 = 82.2120 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; editing by Jason Neely and Bernadette Baum)

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 4:54 PM IST

