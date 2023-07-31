Home / Finance / News / ITR 2022-2023: Over 61.3 mn tax returns filed till Jul 30, last day today

ITR 2022-2023: Over 61.3 mn tax returns filed till Jul 30, last day today

Last year, about 5.83 crore income tax returns were filed till July 31

Press Trust of India New Delhi
income tax

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 3:42 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Over 6.13 crore tax returns for income earned in 2022-23 has been filed so far, as the last date for ITR filing by salaried persons and entities which are not required to get their accounts audited ends Monday midnight.

"6.13 crore #ITRs have been filed till yesterday (30th July). 11.03 lakh ITRs have been filed upto 12 noon today (31st July)," the Income Tax department tweeted.

Last year, about 5.83 crore income tax returns were filed till July 31.

The I-T department asked filers to connect on orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in if they need any assistance.

Also Read

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

Income tax return: What is NIL ITR? Who is eligible, what are the benefits

Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR

Everything you need to know about ITR refunds for AY 2022-2023

ITR 2022-23: Three key changes to keep in mind while filing your return

Loan granted to credit card holder is exempt from IGST: Calcutta HC

RBI likely to maintain status-quo on key interest rates, say experts

Global financial architecture needs to be alerted to suit requirement: Kant

Not akin to residential units, hostel accommodation to attract 12% GST: AAR

Indian banks' loans rose 20.2% y-o-y in 2 weeks to July 14: RBI data

Topics :income tax returnITR filingITR filing last day

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Walmart buys Tiger Global's stake in e-com giant Flipkart for $1.4 billion

Foxconn to sign Rs 1,600 crore components plant deal with Tamil Nadu

Politics

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after protests by Oppn over Manipur issue

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 series may bring thinner bezels, USB-C, camera improvements

Google Ads introduces auto-generated advertisement tool using generative AI

Economy News

India to become middle-income country with GDP of $6 trn by 2030: Report

PMJDY account to touch 500-million mark; about 55% beneficiaries are women

Next Story