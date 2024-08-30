Forex reserves rise by $7 billion to hit record high of $681.69 billion

India's forex reserves jumped by $7.023 billion to touch a new high of $681.688 billion in the week ended August 23, the RBI said on Friday.

The overall reserves had jumped by $4.546 billion to $674.664 billion in the previous reporting week.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The previous all-time high for the overall reserves was recorded at $674.919 billion as on August 2.

For the week ended August 23, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $5.983 billion to $597.552 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.