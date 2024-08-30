NDMC to give 5% rebate on property tax payments on or before Sep 30

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced a five per cent rebate on the property tax payment on or before September 30, an official statement said on Friday.

The rebate is also available on service charges of government properties, it said.

"The assessment list is available on the NDMC website, www.ndmc.gov.in, and concerned tax payers may login by using user ID and password to view details of the property owned," the statement said.

The council, which oversees municipal work in several central Delhi areas, advised the taxpayers to avoid the last-minute rush and plan their tax deposit well in time to get the rebate.