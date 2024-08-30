LIVE: India's FinTech revolution is improving financial inclusion, driving innovation, says PM

Prime Minister Modi is speaking at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2024 at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre. Following this, at about 1:30 PM, he will inaugurate and establish the groundwork multiple development projects at the CIDCO ground in Palghar, according a press release from the Prime Minister's Office.

PM Modi will deliver an address during a Special Session of GFF 2024. This event is a collaborative effort organised by the Payments Council of India, the National Payments Corporation of India, and the Fintech Convergence Council.