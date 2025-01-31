Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / Forex reserves increase $5.57 billion to $629.55 billion, shows data

Forex reserves increase $5.57 billion to $629.55 billion, shows data

In the previous reporting week, the overall kitty had dropped $1.888 billion to $623.983 billion

dollars
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 5:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's forex reserves increased $5.574 billion to $629.557 billion in the week ended January 24, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall kitty had dropped $1.888 billion to $623.983 billion.

The reserves have been on a declining trend for the last few weeks, and the drop has been attributed to revaluation, along with forex market interventions by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to help reduce volatilities in the rupee.

The forex reserves had increased to an all-time high of $704.885 billion in end-September.

For the week ended January 24, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased $4.758 billion to $537.891 billion, as per the RBI data.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound, and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Also Read

Premium

Budget 2025-26: Five key focus areas to accelerate growth amid uncertainty

Premium

No case for CRR cuts with liquidity deficit driven by transitory factors

India's forex reserves fall $8.7 billion to $626 billion, hit 10-month low

Rupee recovers from record low, rises 21 paise to 86.49 against US dollar

RBI uses FX swaps to ease liquidity squeeze as rupee hits a new low

Gold reserves increased $704 million to $69.651 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up $79 million to $17.861 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was up $33 million to $4.154 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI injects $5.1 billion liquidity through oversubscribed FX swap auction

Premium

Banks to NBFCs, customer complaints rise as redressal system slows down

Rupee falls 3 paise to 86.65 against US dollar during early trade

Premium

More the merrier? A tale of multiple self-regulatory organisations

Premium

Fighting digital fraud: From KYC processes to advanced authentication

Topics :Forex reservesRBIIndian Economy

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story