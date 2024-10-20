Crackdown on four NBFCs: 14% spread on loans prompted RBI action

The four non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), including two microfinance institutions (MFIs), that faced regulatory wrath last week were mainly charging exorbitant rates to microloan borrowers from the most vulnerable sections, in order to maintain spreads of 14 per cent, sources familiar with the development said.

On October 17, the Reserve Bank of India barred four NBFCs — Asirvad Micro Finance, Arohan Financial Services, DMI Finance, and Navi Finserv — from sanctioning and disbursing loans, citing usurious interest rates charged by them for their microfinance borrowers.



In March 2022, the RBI removed the pricing cap for microfinance loans, which was 12 per centage points over the entity’s cost of funds. According to sources, an onsite regulatory inspection for FY23 and FY24 showed that most microfinance players were maintaining a spread — the difference between cost of funds and lending rates — of over 12 per cent, with a few around 13 per cent.