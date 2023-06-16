FPIs' flight to GIFT City hits air pocket; IFSCA seeks clarity on tax

The I-T department’s stance is critical to facilitating the migration of these funds from other overseas jurisdictions to GIFT City, they added.



The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), a regulatory body, has sought greater clarity from the income tax (I-T) authority on tax implications for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) looking to re-domicile in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), said people in the know.