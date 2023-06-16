Steady outlook, margin expansion put Ashok Leyland in the fast lane

Analysts at JM Financial in a note said: “The management shared its medium-term aspiration, primarily centred around increasing the domestic market share (in both M&HCV and LCV segments) by addressing gaps in its product portfolio (including EVs and other alternative fuels) and network expansion in north and east India.” Ashok Leyland expanding in international markets (through network and products) also remains key to its aspiration of being among the top 10 CV players globally. The pricing environment has improved and the CV upcycle is expected to continue, they wrote.

The Ashok Leyland (ALL) stock has outperformed in the past three weeks with gains of over 9 per cent, against a less than 3 per cent rise in the leading indices, Sensex and Nifty, during this period. The outperformance follows the country’s second-largest medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) maker posting better-than-expected numbers for the March (Q4FY23) quarter, healthy monthly sales numbers for May, and its meeting with analysts on Thursday that added to the optimism. Over the past two days, 15 of the 18 analysts polled by Bloomberg are bullish (“buy/add/outperform” rating) on the stock, two are neutral, and one has a “reduce” rating. Their average target price is Rs 180.