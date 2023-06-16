Home / Markets / News / Sebi slaps Rs 87 lakh fine on 15 people for manipulating share prices

Sebi slaps Rs 87 lakh fine on 15 people for manipulating share prices

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday slapped fines totalling Rs 87 lakh on 15 individuals for manipulating the share prices of Kapil Raj Finance.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sebi slaps Rs 87 lakh fine on 15 people for manipulating share prices

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 6:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday slapped fines totalling Rs 87 lakh on 15 individuals for manipulating the share prices of Kapil Raj Finance.

The Securities and exchange board of India (Sebi) investigated the trading activities of certain entities in the scrip of Kapil Raj Finance Ltd (KRJFL), a BSE-listed entity.

The investigation was mainly to ascertain whether there was any alleged trading by the suspected entities during the period from January to April 2018.

Sebi's Adjudicating Officer G Ramar said, "I note that they (individuals) engaged in circular trading without change of beneficial ownership, contributing to nearly 80 per cent of circular trading volume, and thereby creating 22.2 per cent of trading volume, which was non-genuine and artificial, which created a misleading appearance of trading".

By creating artificial volumes, they lured investors into trading in the scrip of KRJFL, he added.

Through such acts, the individuals have flouted the PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) norms.

Accordingly, Sebi imposed a fine of Rs 8 lakh each on Divyaben Hiteshbhai Gangani and Pardhi Dhirubhai Khanabhai, Rs 7 lakh each on Bhavin Natwarlal Panchal, Deepak Parsharam Salvi and Ravikumar Vinodbhai Parmar.

The markets regulator also levied a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on Nikhil Kiritbhai Panchal, Naileshkumar Ganeshbhai Prajapati, Jay Kamleshbhai Bhavsar, Krunal Bhupendrabhai Makwana, Nilesh Kishanbhai Pandya and Chandakant Sevantilal Thakkar.

Dashrathbhai Maheshbhai Vada, Manjulaben Bhaveshkumar Rangee, Bhumikaben Makvana Bhumikaben and Dineshbhai Vaghela were also penalised by the regulator.

In four separate orders on Thursday, Sebi imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh each on Vyomesh Patel, Yogendra Bhupendra Vekaria, Vipul Pushpavadan Shah and Vinay Madhukar Chavan for indulging in non-genuine trades in illiquid stock options segment on BSE.

The regulator observed a large-scale reversal of trades in the illiquid stock options segment of BSE, leading to the creation of artificial volumes on the bourse.

It conducted an investigation into the trading activities of certain entities engaged in the segment on BSE from April 2014 to September 2015, the regulator said in the order.

Also Read

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

Sebi lists new norms for high-risk FPIs: What it means for investments

Sebi plan to prune MF costs: New expense slabs, no additional charges

RIL, ITC lift Sensex 418 pts, Nifty regains 18,700; MRF tops Rs 1-L mark

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

Domestic cyclicals take mkt to new peaks, Nifty tops previous all-time high

Stock of this ship building company has zoomed 50% thus far in June

ITC scales to fresh high, m-cap inches towards Rs 6 trillion-mark

SoftBank looking to book profits by selling shares in Zomato, Paytm: Report

Heavy volumes lift Ashok Leyland 6%; investors pin hopes on better margins

Topics :SEBIStock Marketstock market trading

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 7:11 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story