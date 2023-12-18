Home / Finance / News / From India to Australia, Goldman sees banks easing policy earlier after Fed

From India to Australia, Goldman sees banks easing policy earlier after Fed

Still, Goldman expects the rate reductions in the Asia-Pacific to be fewer and shallower than Fed officials' projected easing cycle

Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 10:06 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

By Swati Pandey

Central banks from India to Australia are likely to begin reducing interest rates earlier than anticipated in response to a faster easing cycle from the Federal Reserve, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“With long-term US rates already coming down significantly, the dollar softening in recent weeks, and the Fed poised to cut the funds rate beginning relatively early in 2024,” many Asia-Pacific central banks will be able to ease “earlier than we’d previously envisaged,” Goldman economists said in a research note.

They have now brought forward Indonesia and Taiwan’s first rate cut to the second quarter of next year and India, Australia and New Zealand’s to the third quarter, having previously anticipated a loosening at the end of 2024. 

Still, Goldman expects the rate reductions in the Asia-Pacific to be fewer and shallower than Fed officials’ projected easing cycle.

The US central bank has pivoted toward reversing its steepest rate hikes in a generation after containing a surge in inflation without triggering a recession or significant cost to employment. Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues last week released forecasts showing a series of rate reductions next year.

Barclays Plc also brought forward its rate-cut trajectory for some emerging Asia central banks, including Indonesia and the Philippines. 

“We had expected central banks in the region to be on hold for most of 2024, given the Fed’s hawkish bias,” Barclays economists said in a note, also highlighting the recent US turnaround. 

“We think a few central banks in EM Asia may push forward the start of their own easing cycles, notably the BSP and BI, which tend to align with the Fed more,” Barclays said.

Barclays still expects the Bank of Thailand and Bank Negara Malaysia to keep policy unchanged through 2024, given they have been “relatively measured” in their respective hiking cycles.

Also Read

Goldman Sachs invested in seven companies using Chinese state funds

Goldman starts cutting number of MDs across the globe amid deals slump

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

Goldman Sachs CEO projects high growth trajectory for India: Report

India vs Australia final: Odd similarities between 2 World Cup grand finale

States to boost fiscal health in FY24 with high revenue, capex: RBI report

Ports shipping lines may charge more for fighting climate change

BS Tamil Nadu Round Table to discuss future of manufacturing, GCC on Monday

Rising cost of funds may squeeze bank NIMs by 30 bps more: CARE Ratings

Lawmakers to hold discussions with select banks, insurance cos next year

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaGoldman SachsRBIReserve Bank of AustraliaUS Federal Reserve

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 10:06 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story