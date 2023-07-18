Home / Finance / News / G20 meeting discusses cryptocurrencies, regulatory framework for them

G20 meeting discusses cryptocurrencies, regulatory framework for them

. On global debt vulnerabilities, G20 members actively deliberated on how to strengthen multilateral coordination to effectively address the deteriorating debt situation

Press Trust of India Gandhinagar
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 8:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the issue of cryptocurrencies was discussed at a key G20 meeting here to make a comprehensive, cohesive and coordinated global policy and regulatory framework for these digital assets. She said members of Group of 20 or G20, an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies, reaffirmed their commitment to enhance international economic cooperation. Sitharaman was speaking to the media after the end of the 3rd G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting in Gandhinagar. At the meeting, G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors pledged to prioritize the well-being of people and the planet and reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing international economic cooperation, strengthening global development for all and steering the global economy towards strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth (SSBIG), she said. The issue of cryptocurrency was also discussed to make a comprehensive, cohesive and coordinated global policy and regulatory framework for them, Sitharaman told reporters after the conclusion of the two-day meeting. She said India, which currently holds the presidency of G20, brought onto the table the issue of digital public infrastructure (DPI). The Indian presidency has brought the digital public infrastructure (DPI) agenda into the G20 discussions. Members endorsed the transformative role of DPI in rapidly advancing financial inclusion and productivity gains, she said. On global debt vulnerabilities, G20 members actively deliberated on how to strengthen multilateral coordination to effectively address the deteriorating debt situation and facilitate coordinated debt treatment for debt-distressed countries, said the finance minister. Asked about Beijing's response to evolving a common debt resolution mechanism, she said, China's stand was encouraging.

Also Read

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting: Guests welcomed with dance performance

G20 foreign ministers' meeting today: Schedule, agenda, other details here

Crisis in multilateralism affecting developing nations most: PM at G20 meet

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

LIVE: Blinken asks for 'contact' with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

Withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes pushes deposit to six-year high in June

PFRDA would allow pension funds to invest in sovereign green bonds: Mohanty

Avoid going overweight on equities, especially hot themes and sectors

India to push G20 to raise share of taxes on firms for 'excess profit'

G20 FMs discuss ways to improve tax transparency, anti-evasion measures

Topics :G20 meetscryptocurrencies

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 8:30 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story