Home / Finance / News / PFRDA would allow pension funds to invest in sovereign green bonds: Mohanty

PFRDA would allow pension funds to invest in sovereign green bonds: Mohanty

The AUM is expected to touch Rs 11 trn by the end of FY24

Nikesh Singh New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 7:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority (PFRDA) chairman Deepak Mohanty on Tuesday said that the regulator will allow pension funds to invest in sovereign green bonds when issued.

 The government is expected to issue sovereign green bonds in the second half of the current financial year (H2FY24) as part of overall market borrowing programme.

Currently, there are 10 pension fund managers which manage funds under the National Pension System (NPS).

In the last fiscal year (FY23), the government raised Rs. 16,000 crore through the issuance of maiden sovereign green bonds with the objective to utilise the proceeds for funding public sector projects seeking to reduce carbon emissions.

Currently, the PFRDA's assets under management (AUM) is at Rs. 9.8 trillion and will certainly be more than Rs. 11 trillion by FY24-end, Mohanty said.

Talking about Atal pension Yojana (APY) saturation drive, Mohanty said 2.9 million new subscribers have been enrolled during the first quarter of the current fiscal year (Q1FY24) against 2.7 million in Q1FY23.

The regulator has set a target of 13 million new subscribers under the APY scheme in FY24 as against 12 million in FY23.
 
In all, 55 million enrolments have taken place since the launch of the scheme in 2015.

APY is the guaranteed pension scheme of the Government of India, providing a monthly pension in the range of Rs. 1000-5000 to self and spouses, with the return of accumulated corpus to the surviving nominees.
 
During the day, PFRDA reviewed performance and strategies of banks and State Level Bankers' Committees for 2023-24 to accelerate comprehensive coverage of APY.

The State Level Bankers' Committee in the North Zone have contributed significantly towards the annual target of FY23 with Uttar Pradesh achieving 165 per cent of the target, followed by Madhya Pradesh (145 per cent), and Rajasthan (117 per cent), Mohanty said. 

Also Read

You have time till 11 July to opt for higher pension: All you need to know

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

No provision to refund accumulated corpus under NPS to state govt: FinMin

TCS bags 10-yr contract for managing Teacher's Pension Scheme in Eng, Wales

Avoid going overweight on equities, especially hot themes and sectors

India to push G20 to raise share of taxes on firms for 'excess profit'

G20 FMs discuss ways to improve tax transparency, anti-evasion measures

Rupee settles flat at 82.03 against dollar, supported by positive equities

RBI continues dollar-buying spree, accumulates $16 billion since Feb

Topics :PFRDApension fundsSovereign fundsIndia’s sovereign bonds

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story