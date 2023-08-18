Home / Finance / News / Global Fintech Festival 2023 aims to aid startups bag $10 mn in funding

Global Fintech Festival 2023 aims to aid startups bag $10 mn in funding

This funding target is for startups alone and excludes growth-stage companies which will initiate conversations with investors at the three-day GFF starting from September 5

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Photo: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 6:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Global Fintech Festival (GFF) organisers on Friday said they are aiming to facilitate funding of over USD 10 million at the upcoming event in the financial capital.

This funding target is for startups alone and excludes growth-stage companies which will initiate conversations with investors at the three-day GFF starting from September 5.

"In the start-up category, about USD 10-20 million funding will happen at the event itself," its organizers and advisory board member Naveen Surya said.

He said 50 fintech companies will be making a pitch to over 200 investors who are expected to attend the event, and the average funding in startups will be about USD 1 million.

The target excludes funding in growth stage companies, and can go up to USD 50 million, where the GFF will serve as the place where the talks between a company and an investor get initiated, he said.

The third edition of the GFF will have over 50,000 attendees, 5,000 exhibitors displaying their wares, and over 800 speakers from 100 countries.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, Irdai chairman Debasish Panda and SBI chairman Dinesh Khara will be among the speakers at the event.

Consultancy firm BCG's Yashraj Erande said the event will attempt to influence billions of dollars of capital flowing into the fintechs and also some changes in policies..

The UK, Israel, Australia, Brazil and Germany are getting country delegations at the event, the organizers said.

Also Read

Speeding up reforms: Madhabi Puri Buch's first year as Sebi chief

FM Sitharaman to review state of economy at FSDC meeting on Monday

Sebi working on instant settlement of stock market transactions: Buch

Sebi to consider permitting delisting via fixed price: Madhabi Puri

Germany enters recession: What went wrong with Europe's largest economy?

Give fixed rate option on EMI-based loans while resetting rates: RBI

Infra debt fund NBFCs must have net owned fund of at least Rs 300 cr: RBI

RBI allows infra debt funds to raise money via foreign loan route

Provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates: RBI to banks

Private debt market in India set to grow more, says Standard Chartered

Topics :FintechFintech start-upsfunding

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: Report

NCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50K

MP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

Centre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS Securities

Laptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction

Next Story